Britain
Cambridge University scraps in-person lectures
LONDON — Cambridge has become the first university in Britain to cancel all face-to-face lectures for the 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, after 800 years of welcoming students to its cloisters, quadrangles and classrooms.
It likely won’t be the last, as the virus threatens the foundations of the traditional student experience, and the finances of universities around the world.
Cambridge said late Tuesday that all lectures will be held virtually and streamed online until summer 2021. It said it may be possible to hold tutorials and teach in small groups when the new academic year starts in October, as long as social distancing rules can be followed.
Mexico
Police: 14 kidnapped health workers freed
MEXICO CITY — Officials in Mexico City say they have rescued 14 health workers who had been kidnapped in order to demand money from their families.
The city prosecutor’s office said in a communique late Tuesday that the health workers were located in two hotels in the Tacubaya district when police were searching for another kidnap victim.
The agency didn’t say how long they had been held or give details about their identity.
Germany
VW pulls car ad after outcry
BERLIN — Germany’s Volkswagen has pulled a social media ad for a new car and apologized after an outcry over its racist overtones.
The ten-second spot posted on Instagram and Twitter shows a massive white hand pushing a black man away from beside a new yellow Volkswagen Golf parked on the street, then moving him to an open doorway and flicking him inside a French cafe.
Commentators on social media also noted that as the German-language slogan “Der Neue Golf” — “The New Golf” — fades into view, the jumble of letters can be read as a racial slur for a brief moment.
And the cafe’s name is Petit Colon, which in French literally means the “Little Colonist.”
Volkswagen told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the video had been pulled and that “we can understand the outrage and anger.”
Farmer jailed for drowning wife in liquid manure
BERLIN — A 55-year-old farmer in Germany has been convicted of drowning his wife in liquid manure in 2018, after a court dismissed his claim that she fell into a slurry pit by accident.
German news agency dpa reported that the Augsburg regional court on Wednesday sentenced the defendant to 13-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter.
Judges in the Bavarian city said they had “no doubt” the 51-year-old woman had fallen victim to a violent crime. The defendant’s lawyer said they would appeal.
Japan
Japan suspects missile data leak in Mitsubishi cyberattack
TOKYO — Japan is investigating a possible leak of data including details of a prototype missile in a massive cyberattack earlier this year on Mitsubishi Electric Corp., officials said Wednesday.
The suspected leak involves sensitive information about a prototype of a cutting-edge high speed gliding missile intended for deployment for the defense of Japan’s remote islands amid China’s military assertiveness in the region.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that the Defense Ministry is investigating “the possible impact of the information leak on national security.”
Suga declined to give further details.
Wire reports
