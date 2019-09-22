Iraq
New strike targets military base, no damage
An Iraqi security official and a militia commander say a new airstrike has targeted a military base in the western Anbar province.
Sunday’s strike missed the base, landing outside the perimeter and causing no damage or casualties.
The airstrike was the latest in a series of unclaimed strikes on weapons depots and bases of Iran-backed militias in Iraq.
The Popular Mobilization Forces blame the string of bombings on Israel, which frequently targets Iranian interests in neighboring Syria.
Russia
Protests erupt against waste plant plan
MOSCOW — Several thousand people took to the streets across northwest Russia on Sunday to protest a controversial plan to build a major waste plant there.
Police in the regional capital of Arkhangelsk said that about 1,000 people attended a rally there while local media reported that more than 2,000 protesters showed up.
The outcry against plans for the waste plant in a pristine Russian forest gained national prominence earlier this year after the regional government agreed to process and bury some of Moscow’s waste at a new site at a remote railroad station.
Pakistan
Bus crash kills 26; brakes fail on road
ISLAMABAD — A bus crash in northern Pakistan killed 26 people Sunday after its brakes failed on a winding mountain road, police said.
Another 20 passengers were injured when the bus smashed head-on into a dirt embankment, said Abdul Wakil, a local police officer.
Such road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists largely disregard traffic rules and safety standards on worn-out roads.
Last month, a speeding bus fell off a mountainous road into a river in the northwest, killing 24 passengers.
United Arab Emirates
‘Suspected drone’ diverts 2 flights at airport
DUBAI — Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international travel, says “suspected drone activity” caused it to divert two flights.
The airport says the incident affected flights from 12:36 p.m. to 12:51 p.m. Sunday.
Alleged drone sightings have previously disrupted flights into the airport, which is the base of the long-haul carrier Emirates.
The Associated Press