Around the world

Lebanon
France warns of collapse after explosion, crisis
BEIRUT — Lebanon is in such a deep political and economic crisis the country risks collapsing altogether, France’s foreign minister said Thursday, ahead of the French president’s visit to the country next week.
Lebanon’s government resigned amid accusations of entrenched corruption and negligence after the Aug. 4 explosion that killed nearly 200 people, wounded nearly 6,000 and devastated entire districts of Beirut. The explosion was the result of more than 2,750 tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate igniting at the port, although the cause of the fire that ignited them is still unknown.
Britain
Train carrying diesel catches fire, derails
LONDON — About 300 people in Wales had to be evacuated after a freight train carrying large amounts of diesel caught fire and derailed, British Transport Police said Thursday.
Officials said two employees onboard managed to raise the alarm and escaped without injury. The fire near Llanelli, in south Wales, was reported close to midnight Wednesday. Three of the train’s cars were still ablaze Thursday afternoon and people were asked to steer clear of the area while firefighters battled the blaze.
Netherlands
Dutch police: painting stolen for 3rd time
Police said Thursday that “Two Laughing Boys” was stolen early Wednesday from the Museum Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden in Leerdam, about 35 miles south of Amsterdam.
The museum declined comment, referring questions to the police.
A statement issued by police said the museum’s alarm went off around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and officers found that a rear door had been forced.
Russia
Authorities: No signs of crime in case so far
MOSCOW — Russian authorities said Thursday they have found no indication so far that opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s coma, which his allies and German doctors treating him believe may have been brought about by poisoning, was caused by a criminal act.
A preliminary inquiry launched last week hasn’t found any indication of “deliberate criminal acts committed against” Navalny, Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office said.
The statement comes amid growing pressure from the West to investigate the sudden illness of the Kremlin’s fiercest critic and Russian authorities’ apparent reluctance to do so.
Mali
President returns home under tight security
BAMAKO — Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita returned home after being detained for 10 days by the ruling military junta that staged a coup d’etat last week, a family member said Thursday.
Keita was detained by the military on Aug. 18 when a group of military officers arrested him and took him to Kati, about 9 miles from the capital, Bamako. Late that night he resigned as president.
Keita was brought home around 2 a.m. Thursday by the military, according to a family member who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak to the press. New guards were put on duty at the president’s residence, and the junta must approve all visitors, the family member added.
Yemen
Official: clashes in port city killed 5 fighters
SANAA — Renewed clashes between forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government and their rivals, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, left five fighters dead in the strategic port city of Hodeida, an official said.
The senior security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to talk to reporters, said the casualties were from both sides of the conflict.
During the fighting, shells also fell on a port wheat warehouse in Hodeida, which handles about 70% of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports, according to the same official.
Wire reports
