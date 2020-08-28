Around the World

Pakistan
Monsoon rains wreak havoc, killing 63
KARACHI — Heavy rains hit parts of Pakistan for a fifth straight night, bringing more flooding to the financial capital Karachi and towns and villages and leaving at least 63 people dead, officials said Friday. Rescuers evacuated people from flooded neighborhoods.
About 30 inches of rain have fallen in Karachi since Sunday, when monsoon rains began lashing the coastal city, forcing authorities to use boats to evacuate people trapped in flooded streets.
Forty-seven people were killed this week in Karachi in rain-related incidents, according to Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of southern Sindh province. He said authorities were working day and night to help rain-affected people in the city and elsewhere in Sindh, where Karachi is the provincial capital.
At least 16 people were killed in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of flash flooding overnight, said Taimur Ali, a spokesman for the disaster management agency in the northwest.
Niger
Flooding kills 45, displaces 226,000+
NIAMEY — Flooding from heavy rains in Niger has killed at least 45 people this week and forced more than 226,000 from their homes, officials in the West African nation said Friday.
Niger’s western region has been hardest hit by days of rain that caused the Niger River to overflow, essentially shutting down the capital, Niamey.
Dozens of mud homes have collapsed along the river in the Kirkissoye district and rice fields are submerged.
Prime Minister Brigi Rafini, who visited the affected neighborhoods and families, was outraged.
“This situation is difficult” and should not have happened in view of the river dyke rehabilitation work carried out just before the rainy season, he said. “I thought that the capital of Niamey was safe from flooding.”
Britain
JK Rowling returns award from group linked to Kennedy family
LONDON — Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says she is returning an award from a human rights group linked to the Kennedy family after the president of the organization criticized her comments about transgender issues.
Rowling’s decision comes after Kerry Kennedy, the president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and the late senator’s daughter, published a statement expressing her “profound disappointment” with the author’s comments.
“The statement incorrectly implied that I was transphobic, and that I am responsible for harm to trans people,” Rowling said on her website.
Turkey
Lawyer dies on hunger strike
ANKARA — A human rights lawyer on hunger strike in a Turkish prison to demand a fair trial for herself and colleagues has died, an attorney’s group said.
Ebru Timtik, 42, died in an Istanbul hospital late Thursday, the Progressive Lawyers’ Association said. She had been fasting for 238 days.
The lawyer and 17 of her colleagues were accused of links to the outlawed Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, or DHKP/C, a militant group designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. She was convicted in March 2019 and sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison. Her case was under review by an appeals court.
Timtik started the hunger strike in February to protest alleged unfair proceedings during the trial, along with another colleague, Aytac Unsal, who is reported to be in a critical condition.
Opposition parties have long questioned the impartiality and independence of Turkey’s courts under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule, while lawyers’ groups reported several flaws during the trial.
Norway
Dutch man killed by polar bear
A polar bear attacked a camping site Friday in Norway’s remote Svalbard Islands, killing a 38-year-old Dutch man before being shot and killed by onlookers, authorities on the Arctic island said.
Johan Jacobus Kootte was in his tent when it was attacked by the bear that killed him, Deputy Governor Soelvi Elvedah said. He was an employee of the Longyearbyen Camping site, where the attack occurred, the newspaper Svalbardposten said.
Kootte was rushed to the hospital in Longyearbyen where he was declared dead, Elvedah said. Longyearbyen is the main settlement in the Arctic Svalbard archipelago, which sits more than 500 miles north of the Norwegian mainland.
Wire reports
