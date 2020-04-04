Around the World

Canada
Trudeau: Country won’t retaliate for ban
TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that Canada won’t bring retaliatory or punitive measures against the United States after the Trump administration announced it would prevent the export of N95 protective masks.
Trudeau said he will speak to President Trump in the coming days. He said his officials are having constructive conversations with American officials. Trump announced late Friday he would prevent the export of N95 protective masks to ensure they are available in the U.S.
The prime minister said he’ll tell Trump both countries are interlinked in ways that would hurt both nations if supply chains were cut.
“We are not looking at retaliatory measures or measures that are punitive, ” Trudeau said.
“We know it is in both our countries interests to cooperate.”
Niger
4 soldiers, 63 jihadists killed in clash
NIAMEY — Four soldiers and 63 jihadists have been killed in fighting between Niger’s army and heavily armed extremists in the nation’s west, the government said Friday.
Extremists on motorcycles fought the army Thursday in the Tillaberi region near the border with Mali before being forced to flee, according to a defense ministry statement. The army was able to recover dozens of weapons and motorcycles, it said.
Since December, at least 174 soldiers have been killed in Niger in several attacks. At least two were claimed by fighters linked to the Islamic State group.
Extremism has grown in West Africa’s Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert, with attacks increasing near the borders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where many jihadists linked to al-Qaida or IS operate.
Puerto Rico
Protective supply cache is discovered
SAN JUAN — The suspected mismanagement of essential supplies during Hurricane Maria turned out to be a boon for Puerto Rico as it fights a rise in coronavirus cases.
Health Secretary Lorenzo González said Saturday that officials discovered a cache of urgently needed personal protective equipment at a hospital in the nearby island of Vieques that remains closed since the Category 4 storm hit the U.S. territory in September 2017.
He said the equipment includes face masks, gloves, gowns and face shields that were in good condition and would be distributed to health institutions.
“They’re very useful at this moment,” he said.
Pakistan
Acquittal in killing of journalist to be challenged
ISLAMABAD — The Pakistani foreign minister said on Saturday that the government will file an appeal against a court decision acquitting the man accused of the 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.
“It has been decided to file an appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement.
The U.S. had expressed concerns over the decision, which Qureshi said were “natural.”
“It is now up to the court either to dismiss or (uphold) the appeal,” he said.
Sindh High Court on Thursday overturned the death sentence on Ahmed Omar Sheikh, a British Pakistani man accused of killing and kidnapping the US journalist.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!