Around the World

China
1st virus case reported in Wuhan since April 3
For the first time in more than a month, a person in Wuhan, China, where the global pandemic is believed to have originated, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Local health officials said the patient had previously been asymptomatic, the National Health Commission reported Sunday.
It’s unclear how the man contracted the disease, which had seemingly died out in the area, but his wife and several other people in the community are being tested.
The lockdown in Wuhan was lifted in early April, more than two months after the city was shut off in a failed attempt to stop transmission. Trains and flights resumed and healthy residents were allowed to leave for the first time in more than 75 days.
Hong Kong
Police disperse peaceful protests
HONG KONG — Hundreds of riot police descended on protests in Hong Kong shopping centers on Sunday as hundreds of demonstrators voiced their anger with the authorities they say are abusing social distancing laws to restrict civil liberties.
In Moko mall in Mong Kok, a policeman shot pepper balls at protesters and journalists who were one floor above, after a water bottle was thrown towards a group of officers from that level.
Police arrested at least 11 people, including a 12-year-old girl, and issued fines to dozens more for violating a social distancing order prohibiting more than eight people from gathering in a public place.
The online protest community has accused the government of keeping social distancing laws in place to prevent protests since the city has recorded no new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in the last three weeks.
The protests first broke out last June over a proposed bill largely seen as a threat to Hong Kong’s autonomy from China.
India
Country denies new road breaches disputed territory
NEW DELHI — India says a newly inaugurated road does not illegally cross into neighboring Nepal, denying the tiny Himalayan country’s claim that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government is ignoring a long-standing dispute over a border with China and Tibet.
Inaugurated by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, the 50-mile Lipu Lekh road is the shortest route from New Delhi to Kailash-Mansarovar, a revered Hindu pilgrimage site in the Tibetan plateau.
The road cuts through the Lipu Lekh Himalayan pass, which is considered one of the shortest and most feasible trade routes between India and China. Nepal has fiercely contested India’s claim on the territory, which it includes in contemporary boundary maps as part of the Indian state of Uttarakhand, since the early 19th century, because of its potential as an economic corridor.
Iran
Country Iran says it’s ready for prisoner swap with US
TEHRAN — Iran says it is ready for unconditional prisoner swap talks with the United States because of fears that the coronavirus could put the lives of the prisoners at risk, Iranian media reported Sunday.
An Iranian news website, Khabaronline.ir, quoted Cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei as saying there is a “readiness for all prisoners” to be discussed without condition.
“But the U.S. has refused to answer, so far,” said Rabiei. “We hope that as the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease threatens the lives of Iranian citizens in the U.S. prisons, the U.S. government eventually will prefer lives to politics.”
A senior U.S. official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “There has been no offer and no offer of direct talks.”
Syria
Militants attack troops on edge of rebel stronghold
Al-Qaida-linked fighters attacked Syrian government positions Sunday on the edge of the country’s last rebel stronghold, triggering intense clashes that killed nearly three dozen combatants across both sides, opposition activists said.
The fighting was among the worst since early March, when an agreement between Turkey and Russia halted the Syrian government’s three-month air and ground campaign into rebel-held northwestern Idlib province. Sunday’s clashes took place in neighboring Hama province, parts of which are still under rebel control.
