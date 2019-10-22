Norway
Police shoot to stop man driving on sidewalk
An armed Norwegian man stole an ambulance and drove it along a sidewalk in Oslo on Tuesday, injuring two toddlers as police tried to stop him by shooting at the tires and ramming the vehicle.
Inside the stolen ambulance, police found an Uzi submachine gun, a shotgun and what they said were “large amounts” of narcotics. The 32-year-old man was injured and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.
“It is too early to say whether this is terror-related, but we are investigating broadly and fully,” police said in a statement.
Investigator Grete Lier Mettid said the suspect was known to have had ties to far-right groups. Police did not identify the man by name.
Canada
Trudeau wins re-election but faces divided nation
TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begins his second term facing an increasingly divided Parliament and country, with his rock-star appeal from four years ago diminished by scandal and unmet expectations.
Trudeau was re-elected in a stronger-than-expected showing in Monday’s national elections. But while his Liberal Party took the most seats in Parliament, it lost its majority and will have to rely on an opposition party to get anything passed.
The prime minister struck a conciliatory note in an early morning address that forced the TV networks to break away from covering his Conservative rival, Andrew Scheer, who had just begun speaking to his own supporters.
With results still trickling in, the Liberals had 157 seats — 13 short of the 170 needed for a majority in the 338-seat House of Commons — while the Conservatives had 121.
Mexico
Culiacan cleans up after cartel fight
CULIACÁN — Residents of the northern Mexico city of Culiacan tried to get back to their routines Tuesday, five days after gunmen from the Sinaloa drug cartel sowed terror across the city.
Restaurants caught in the midst of last week’s shootings have repaired some of their plate-glass windows, but some outside walls are still scarred by bullet holes.
Hundreds of cartel gunmen took to the streets with heavy weaponry Thursday to open fire on soldiers and police, seeking to force the release of a drug lord held by a military patrol. Officials finally ordered the captive released, saying they wanted to avoid civilian casualties. Authorities say eight people died that day, though locals say the number was higher.
Over the weekend, the government sent in an elite army unit as reinforcements. It now patrols the city streets in trucks and armored vehicles.
Chile
Death toll rises to 15 on 5th day of violence
SANTIAGO — Rioting, arson attacks and violent clashes wracked Chile for a fifth day Tuesday, as the government raised the death toll to 15 in an upheaval that has almost paralyzed the South American country long seen as the region’s oasis of stability.
About half of Chile’s 16 regions remained under an emergency decree and some were under a military curfew, the first — other than for natural disasters — imposed since the country returned to democracy in 1990 following a bloody 17-year dictatorship.
Unrest sparked last week when a relatively minor, less-than-4% rise in subway fares led to students jumping station turnstiles in protest. But the defiance exploded into violence Friday with demonstrators setting fire to subway stations, buses and a high-rise building.
Denmark
120-year-old lighthouse moved from eroding coast
COPENHAGEN — A 120-year-old lighthouse was put on wheels and rails and moved back from the eroding North Sea coastline in northwestern Denmark on Tuesday.
The now-defunct Rubjerg Knude lighthouse was moved 300 feet inland, said Kjeld Pedersen, the mason in charge of the move, which took less than the expected 10 hours. Concrete will now be poured around the base of the roughly 1,000-ton structure.
The lighthouse is 76 feet tall and sits atop a cliff (200 feet) above sea level.
When it first went into service in 1900, it was roughly 650 feet from the shore. But steady erosion meant that, by the time the move started on Tuesday morning, it was only about 19½ feet away.
