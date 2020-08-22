Around the World

South Korea
S. Korea, China reaffirm plans for summit
SEOUL — Senior South Korean and Chinese officials on Saturday reaffirmed plans to arrange a summit between their leaders “at an early date” once coronavirus concerns subside, Seoul’s presidential office said.
At a meeting in the South Korean port city of Busan, top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and South Korea’s national security adviser, Suh Hoon, also discussed the international standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, the Blue House said in a statement.
The government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been eager to improve bilateral relations that have been strained since South Korea deployed a U.S. anti-missile system on its soil in 2017 over Chinese objections.
Germany
Comatose Navalny stable upon arrival
BERLIN — Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, in a coma after a suspected poisoning, was flown from Siberia on Saturday to Berlin for treatment by specialists at the German capital’s main hospital.
After touching down shortly before 9 a.m. at a special area of the capital’s Tegel airport used for government and military flights, Navalny was taken by ambulance to the downtown campus of Berlin’s Charité hospital.
“He survived the flight and he’s stable,” Jaka Bizilj, of the German organization Cinema For Peace, which organized the flight, told The Associated Press.
The hospital later issued a statement saying extensive tests were being carried out on Navalny, and doctors would not comment on his illness or treatment until those were completed.
Iran
Health minister: 164 health care professionals among pandemic dead
TEHRAN — Iran’s health minister said Saturday that at least 164 health care professionals have died while battling the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported.
The official IRNA news agency quoted Saeed Namaki as saying new cases have been reported that will be added to that number.
The latest toll of health care worker deaths from the virus is 26 more than the 138 cases reported July 22. Iran at the time said some 12,000 health care workers had been infected.
UN atomic watchdog chief heading to Iran
The head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency will head to Tehran next week to press Iranian authorities for access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material, the organization said Saturday.
It will be the first visit to Iran of International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi since he took office last December, and comes amid intense international pressure on the country over its nuclear program.
The focus will be on access to sites thought to be from the early 2000s, before Iran signed the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Iran maintains the IAEA inspectors have no legal basis to inspect the sites.
France
WWII memory wall defaced in village
PARIS — French politicians of all political views roundly condemned Saturday graffiti denying the Holocaust that was scrawled on a wall in the village that was the site of the France’s biggest massacre of civilians by the Nazis during World War II.
The rare display of unity, from French President Emmanuel Macron to the far-left and the far-right, underscored the symbolism of Oradour-sur-Glane as a perpetual reminder of the horrors of Nazi occupation of France. The village has remained untouched since the massacre.
Macron, who visited the village after his 2017 election victory, vowed that “all will be done” to catch those who defaced the wall at the entrance of the Center for Remembrance.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!