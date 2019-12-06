United Kingdom
Brexit ‘half-truths’ lead diplomat to quit
LONDON — Britain’s Brexit envoy in Washington has quit, saying she no longer wants to “peddle half-truths on behalf of a government I do not trust.”
Alexandra Hall Hall resigned as the embassy’s Brexit counselor with a letter slamming the British government’s use of “misleading” arguments and reluctance “to address honestly” the challenges and trade-offs involved in the U.K.’s departure from the European Union.
Her resignation letter was obtained by CNN, which published it Friday. In it, Hall Hall also accused the Conservative government of “behavior towards our institutions, which, were it happening in another country, we would almost certainly as diplomats have received instructions to register our concern.”
Hall Hall, 55, is a 33-year veteran of Britain’s foreign service and a former British ambassador to Georgia.
The Foreign Office confirmed she had quit but said “we won’t comment on the detail of an individual’s resignation.”
Iran
Gas explosion kills 11 in western Kurdish cityTEHRAN — An explosion of a heating gas pipe killed at least 11 people and injured 42 others during a wedding ceremony in western Iran, the country’s state TV reported on Friday.
The report said five children and five women were among those killed in the explosion, which took place late on Thursday evening in the predominantly Kurdish city of Saqqez, about 255 miles west of the capital, Tehran.
Three of the injured were reported to be in serious condition. The TV report said the incident happened after a leak from the pipe feeding the heater inside the wedding hall.
Russia
Space station getting shipment of supplies
MOSCOW — An automatic Russian supply ship carrying tons of supplies successfully blasted off Friday heading for the International Space Station.
The Progress MS-13 cargo ship lifted off as scheduled at 2:34 p.m. atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
It successfully entered a designated preliminary orbit and is set to dock with the space outpost on Monday.
Italy
Opposition leader swears off
Nutella
ROME — Right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini says he is no longer a fan of Nutella after discovering that the chocolate-and-hazelnut spread contains Turkish, rather than Italian, nuts.
Salvini, who heads the nationalist League, has previously posted selfies on social media while enjoying slices of bread covered in Nutella, which is made by Italian company Ferrero.
But at a rally Thursday evening in the northern city of Ravenna, Salvini said he had changed his mind about the product.
“I found out that Nutella uses Turkish nuts and I prefer to help companies that use Italian products. I prefer to eat Italian and help Italian farmers,” he said after a woman in the crowd suggested he eat a Nutella sandwich to stay warm.
India
Assam citizenship bill called anti-Muslim
GAUHATI — More than 1,000 students marched Friday in India’s northeast against a bill approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from India’s three Muslim-majority neighbors.
The marchers took to the streets of Gauhati, the Assam state capital, carrying placards opposing the bill that’s likely to be introduced in Parliament next week for approval.
A large number of migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan live in the state. Main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi said Thursday the bill was discriminatory as it aimed at excluding Muslim migrants. It will entitle only communities like Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians for India’s citizenship.
Mauritania
Migrant death toll rises to 63 in capsizing
NOUAKCHOTT — The death toll from a migrant boat capsizing off Mauritania has risen to 63 after the coast guard found five more bodies.
It was one of the deadliest disasters this year among young Africans trying to reach Europe.
Search and rescue operations continue off the coast near the northern city of Nouadhibou.
At least 83 survivors swam through rough seas to shore after their boat capsized Wednesday. Some 150 migrants, including children, had been on the boat for about a week. The U.N. migration agency said they were trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands but diverted toward Mauritania as fuel and food ran low.
Gaza Strip
Protests resume after 3-week pause
GAZA CITY — Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated along the Gaza-Israel frontier Friday as the territory’s Hamas rulers resumed the regular protests after a three-week pause.
The renewed weekly protests came as leaders from Hamas and the smaller but more radical Islamic Jihad were in Cairo, talking with Egyptian mediators about cementing a cease-fire with Israel that is expected to ease Gaza’s 12-year-old blockade.
Organizers of the marches kept them restrained Friday, with no burning tires or firebombs, and with only a few protesters approaching the fortified perimeter fence and hurling stones at Israeli troops with slingshots.
The health ministry said 14 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire, four of them with live gunshots.