CHILE
Catholic Church to pay 3 sex-abuse victims
SANTIAGO — An appeals court in Chile ruled Wednesday that the Roman Catholic Church must pay compensation to three victims of the Rev. Fernando Karadima, the country’s most notorious pedophile priest.
The court in the Chilean capital said the church must pay about $150,000 each to Juan Carlos Cruz, Jose Andres Murillo and James Hamilton for “moral damage.” It also overturned a lower-court ruling that found no proof of a church cover-up.
The ruling could prompt hundreds of other people who have reported clerical sexual abuses or cover-ups by the Chilean Catholic church to seek compensation.
MEXICO
#MeToo movement is making gains
MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in western Mexico said Wednesday they have opened a criminal investigation into complaints of sexual harassment aired by the country’s exploding #MeToo movement.
The prosecutors’ office in Michoacan state said that some of the complaints published on social media constituted possible crimes that occurred in the state and therefore fall under its jurisdiction.
Mexico had a somewhat tepid response to the original #MeToo movement that sprang up in 2017. Only a few Mexican actresses said they had been harassed, despite reports that such abuses were widespread.
But over the last few days, the United Mexican Journalists group says it has gathered over 120 allegations of sexual harassment across the country’s biggest media outlets.
About seven of the alleged assailants appear to be from Michoacan; some were accused by more than one woman.
United Mexican Journalists said that since it issued its report on the 120 complaints on Saturday, two publications have suspended or fired two employees named as alleged harassers, and other media outlets have pledged to review practices to prevent harassment in the workplace.
BRAZIL
Indigenous groups protest services shift
RIO DE JANEIRO — Indigenous groups across Brazil are protesting a proposal to transfer indigenous health services from the federal government to municipalities.
Hundreds of demonstrators in traditional garb and body paint danced and prayed at a protest in Sao Paulo. Wednesday morning, a group entered the building and were pepper-sprayed, according to a community leader. They did a ritual dance in the entryway before going back outside. Other protests were held across Brazil.
Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta last week discussed closing the federal indigenous health office. Indigenous leaders say the specialized agency can attend them in indigenous languages, which municipalities can’t.
President Jair Bolsonaro has said he thinks indigenous people are just like any other Brazilians and should not be treated differently.
VATICAN
Pope allows kissing of ring after criticism
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis allowed nuns and priests to kiss his papal ring during his weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, two days after a video that showed him pulling his hand away from several faithful drew disapproval from some of the pope’s conservative critics.
Some conservative Catholics say Francis has abandoned church doctrine and saw his jerking his hand away from people who hoped to kiss his ring as evidence of him shunning age-old traditions.
But many Catholics noted that the short clip making the rounds online didn’t give a full picture.
During a visit Monday to Loreto, a major Italian pilgrimage site, Francis received a long line of faithful, some of whom shook his hand, while others kissed his hand or bowed down in a gesture of reverence. He only began pulling his hand away after having greeted a large number of people.
Those coming to his defense noted that he still had to greet sick people and lead a prayer during his visit.