Around the World

Belarus
1,000 protest president seeking another term
MINSK — About 1,000 protesters denouncing authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s seeking of another term in an upcoming election have held the largest opposition demonstration of the year in the capital Minsk.
Many of the demonstrators carried slippers as a symbol of protest leader Sergei Tikhanovsky’s call to “smash the cockroach.”
Police, who frequently break up opposition demonstrations, didn’t interfere with the protesters on Sunday.
The Aug. 9 election will see Lukashenko, who has suppressed opposition and independent news media during a quarter-century in power, run for a sixth term.
Russia
Alligator rumored to have been Hitler’s dies
MOSCOW — An alligator that many people believe once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo.
The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old when died on Friday.
According to the zoo, Saturn was born in the United States and later sent to the Berlin Zoo, from which he escaped when the zoo was bombed in 1943. His whereabouts were unknown until 1946, when British soldiers found him and gave him to the Soviet Union, the zoo said.
“Almost immediately, the myth was born that he was allegedly in the collection of Hitler and not in the Berlin Zoo,” the zoo said in a statement.
But, it noted, “animals are not involved in war and politics and it is absurd to blame them for human sins.”
Tunisia
Migrant shipwrecks leave 1 dead, 80+ rescued
TUNIS — At least one migrant has drowned, six are missing and over 80 have been rescued off Tunisia’s coast, authorities said, amid a new wave of dangerous attempts to traffic migrants across the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.
The Tunisian coast guard rescued 11 migrants after an emergency call from a boat that was filling with water Saturday off the city of Sfax, said coast guard spokesman Lt. Houssameddine Jbabli.
Divers from the Tunisian emergency services retrieved one body and the captain and chief trafficker fled, he said. Six others who had been aboard the boat are missing, Sfax Gov. Anis Oueslati told the national news agency TAP.
Japan
Pro-wrestler in popular reality show dies at 22
TOKYO — Hana Kimura, a Japanese pro-wrestler who appeared in the latest series of the popular reality show “Terrace House,” has died. She was 22.
Her organization Stardom Wrestling confirmed Kimura’s death on Saturday. It said details are still largely unknown and the group was cooperating in an investigation, and asked her fans to be respectful.
“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the organization said in a statement.
Kimura was found dead at her home, Japanese media said.
Kimura became the target of massive bullying on social media over her role on the “Terrace House” show on Netflix, which involves three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo. The show was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.
Israel
Holy Sepulcher reopens after virus closure
JERUSALEM — Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened to visitors on Sunday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The church, situated in Jerusalem’s Old City, is the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, entombed, and resurrected. The Christian authorities managing the site closed it to visitors in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but clerics maintained prayers inside the shuttered church throughout its closure.
On Sunday, church authorities limited entrance to 50 people at a time, and required that those entering the cavernous site maintain social distance and avoid touching any of the church’s stones, icons or other religious items. A typical day before the virus outbreak would bring thousands of faithful who kissed or placed their hands along the church’s surfaces.
Wire reports
