Turkey
Nation records lowest death toll in a month
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s health minister has announced 61 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number in over a month. The country’s total death toll stands at 3,397.
Fahrettin Koca tweeted Sunday that 1,670 more cases were confirmed, with the total number of infections now at 126,045. The daily increase is the lowest climb in over a month, but the number of administered tests has also decreased.
Turkey ranks eighth in confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, but experts believe the tally around the world is higher than reported.
The health minister said 4,892 people were discharged from hospitals Sunday, with total recoveries now above 63,000.
The country extended restrictions put in place in early April of entry and exits from 31 Turkish cities for another day until President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviews the measures Monday.
France
Algerian singer Idir dies in Paris at age 70
PARIS — Idir, an Algerian singer who gave voice to the Berber and Kabyle cultures, has died in Paris. He was 70.
Saturday’s death of the singer, whose real name was Hamid Cheriet, was confirmed on a post on his official Facebook page that read “we regret to announce the passing of our father (to all), Idir. Rest in peace.”
French media reported that he died from pulmonary disease after being hospitalized on Friday.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune paid tribute to him on Twitter, saying that “with his passing, Algeria has lost one of its monuments,” and referred to him as “an icon of Algerian art.”
Lebanon
Military detains 5 along Israeli border
BEIRUT — The Lebanese military said it detained five Sudanese citizens Sunday near the border with Israel and was questioning them.
The announcement came hours after the Israeli military said it detained the five on suspicion they were trying to infiltrate the heavily guarded border.
Israeli media said the five were job seekers who were returned to Lebanon in coordination with the United Nations.
A spokesman for the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon said they are looking into the case with the parties without elaborating.
The incident comes as the Lebanon-Israel border has witnessed tensions in recent weeks between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group.
Last month, an Israeli drone fired two missiles near an SUV carrying Hezbollah members in Syria, close to the border with Lebanon. No one was hurt in the attack.
Czech Republic
TV station, CNN launch news channel
PRAGUE — A private Czech television station has joined forces with CNN to create a news channel in the Czech Republic.
The Czech FTV Group and CNN International Commercial launched the channel, CNN Prima News, on Sunday.
CNN Prima News is the ninth channel that FTV Prima operates. Its broadcast includes local news covered by Prima reporters together with international news from CNN. The channel has also launched a website.
Other CNN-branded channels have already been established in other countries, including in Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Turkey, Switzerland and Greece. FTV Prima is the second-largest Czech private TV network.
Wire reports
