Bolivia
President urges country to wait for audit
LA PAZ — Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday rejected opposition calls for him to resign and said the country should wait for an international audit of Bolivia’s disputed election.
Morales said on Bolivian radio that his opponents want to stage a coup and that he is a target of racism as Bolivia’s first indigenous president.
Results from the Oct. 20 election show Morales winning a new term, but the opposition alleges fraud.
Opposition leaders say they distrust an election audit being carried out by the Organization of American States and they want a new election.Tens of thousands of Bolivians rallied Saturday in the city of Santa Cruz, demanding Morales resign by Monday.
Mexico
Demonstrators demand halt to killings of women
MEXICO CITY — Relatives of women and girls murdered or missing in Mexico demanded justice during a march through the capital on Sunday.
The demonstration set out from the Independence Monument and headed for Mexico City’s sprawling main square to set up an offering near a massive altar erected to mark Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
Nine women are killed daily in Mexico, according to the U.N.
Organizer Frida Guerrero says protesters were demanding a “real interest” on the part of authorities to address killings of women.
France
29 injured as bus flips over
PARIS — A bus headed from Paris to London flipped onto its side in the northern Somme region of France on Sunday, leaving 29 people injured, four of them seriously, authorities said.
The FlixBus that crashed on Sunday on a wet highway was carrying passengers from the U.S., Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Britain and France. The bus was carrying 32 passengers, a statement from the prefecture of the Somme said.
The injured were taken to Amiens Hospital and several other regional facilities, the statement said.
A press official, Herve Fosse, said later that most of the injuries weren’t serious and about half weren’t expected to remain hospitalized.
Israel
PM’s son, driver strike a settlement
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son has reportedly reached a court settlement with a former driver whom he sued for releasing a recording made while he was joyriding with his friends during a drunken night at Tel Aviv strip clubs.
Israeli media said Sunday that Roi Rozen has agreed to pay Yair Netanyahu $8,500 and publicly apologize for leaking the covert recording.
In the recording, Yair Netanyahu and his friends make disparaging comments about strippers, waitresses and other women.
Yair Netanyahu filed a $280,000 defamation suit against Rozen last year.
El Salvador
Archbishop apologizes over sex abuse case
El Salvador’s top Roman Catholic cleric has apologized for the alleged sexual abuse by a priest of an unidentified minor 25 years ago.
San Salvador Archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas said in a news conference after celebrating Sunday Mass that “we have apologized to the victim and now I am repeating it publicly.”
He asked people for forgiveness as well as prayers “for the victim and also for the priest.”
In 2016, the church defrocked three Salvadoran priests after they were found guilty of sexually abusing children.
Germany
Merkel: 1 million car charging points by 2030
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday she wants to drastically increase the number of charging stations for electric cars in Germany to give consumers more confidence to switch over to electric from internal combustion engines.
Speaking in her weekly video podcast, Merkel said she wants Germany to have 1 million charging stations by 2030. Germany currently has about 21,000 charging stations.
The comments come ahead of her meeting Monday with automobile industry executives as part of efforts to help Germany’s transport sector meet emissions targets.
Wire reports