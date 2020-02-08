Around the World

Afghanistan
US, Afghan troops fired on, military says
KABUL — American and Afghan military personnel were fired on while conducting an operation in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, the U.S. military said Saturday.
U.S. military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said in a statement that both Afghan and U.S. personnel were “engaged by direct firing.”
“We are assessing the situation,” Leggett said, without saying whether there were any casualties. There were no other details.
The Taliban and the Islamic State group affiliate both operate in eastern Nangarhar province. The incident comes as Washington seeks to find an end to Afghanistan’s 18-year war, America’s longest.
Kazakhstan
8 killed, 40 hurt in town unrest
Eight people were killed and 40 injured in an outburst of violence in a town in Kazakhstan where about 30 homes were also set on fire, the country’s interior minister said Saturday.
Erlan Turgumbayev said at a news conference that about 300 people fought on the streets of Masanchi, including firing shots and throwing rocks.
He did not say what started the conflict, but area residents said on social media that it was an ethnic dispute. Masanchi, near the border with Kyrgyzstan, has a large population of Dungan, who are Muslims of Chinese ancestry.
Turgumbayev said 47 people have been arrested.
Vatican City
Pope to visit region poisoned by dumping
Pope Francis will mark the fifth anniversary of his ecological manifesto by visiting a southern Italian region where decades of toxic-waste dumping by the mob have polluted the environment and sickened its people.
The diocese of Acerra announced Francis’ May 24 visit on Saturday.
It said his trip to the so-called “Land of Fires” would be a source of joy and hope for the region’s families, and especially their cancer-stricken children.
Italy’s National Institutes of Health said in a 2016 report to parliament that residents of the area near Naples suffered higher-than-normal incidents of death and cancer due to exposure to contaminants from illegal dumps .
United Kingdom
Grandson of author Joyce dies at 87
LONDON — Stephen Joyce, the gatekeeper of his grandfather James’ estate and subject of the celebrated poem “Ecce Puer,” has died, the president of Ireland said. He was 87.
Joyce died on Jan. 23 at his home on the Ile de Re, an island off the west coast of France, Irish President Michael Higgins said. His passing was marked in equal measure by those who admired his tenacity in securing the integrity of his grandfather’s work and those who bemoaned his lack of cooperation with scholars interested in examining the figure .
Poland
Poles rally in support of judiciary overhaul
WARSAW, Poland — Thousands of Poles rallied Saturday in Warsaw to show their support for the country’s right-wing government as it brings to completion an almost total overhaul of the justice system to put it under government control.
Those who rallied in front of the Constitutional Tribunal described the legislative changes as a matter of national sovereignty. They urged the government not to back down in its stand-off with the European Union, which has sharply criticized the judicial overhaul.
The rally came four days after President Andrzej Duda signed into law much-criticized legislation that gives politicians the power to fine and fire judges whose actions and decisions they consider harmful.
