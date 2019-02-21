UNITED NATIONS
N. Korea asks for help on food shortages
The United Nations says North Korea’s government has asked for help from international humanitarian groups to combat food shortages.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that food production figures provided by North Korea show “there is a food gap of about 1.4 million tons expected for 2019, and that’s crops including rice, wheat, potato and soybeans.”
Dujarric says the U.N. has “expressed and will continue to express our concern about the deteriorating food security situation” in North Korea.
He says the U.N. “at various levels” is consulting with the North Korean government “to further understand the impact of food security on the most vulnerable people, in order to take early action to address the humanitarian needs.”
RUSSIA
Snowman builders aim for big money in contest
MOSCOW — Building a snowman isn’t always just a way to while away a long winter. For some people in Russia and Ukraine, it’s a way to possibly earn some significant money.
The YouTube channel SlivkiShow, popular among Russian-speakers with more than 12 million subscribers, launched some elaborate construction efforts last month by announcing a prize of 100,000 rubles ($1,500) for the tallest snowman built by viewers.
A group of young men from Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine where armed conflict between separatists and Ukrainian forces drags on, looked like serious contenders until they were undone by war and weather.
“Our snowman turned out to be about 11 meters (36 feet), but we literally didn’t make it by a couple of hours — it melted,” said constructor Daniil Kovalenko. “And it’s not just the melting ... but because we live in Donetsk — and everybody knows what’s going on in Donetsk — there were strong blows, the ground shook and the whole last part of the snowman we built in the last three days crashed down.”
The contest may be a potentially lucrative lark for some, but for a woman in the Arctic Circle city of Severomorsk, it’s serious business.
She wants the prize in order to defray the costs of surgery for her son.
GERMANY
Parliament alters rule governing abortion ads
BERLIN — Germany’s parliament has approved legislation to loosen, but not scrap, a ban on doctors “advertising” abortions.
The Deutsche Presse-Agentus reported Thursday that parliament voted for the compromise measure proposed by the country’s governing parties.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior partner, the center-left Social Democrats, wanted to remove the ban from Germany’s criminal code but Merkel’s center-right party insisted it should stay.
Under the new measure, the ban will formally remain in place, but doctors and hospitals will be able to say on their websites that they perform abortions, which they previously couldn’t.
They will not, however, be allowed to give more detailed information. The plan also calls for the German Medical Association to establish a central list of doctors and clinics performing abortions.
ITALY
Teacher tells classroom black student is ‘ugly’
ROME — An elementary school teacher in central Italy who told his students a black classmate was “ugly” is learning about the outrage his action caused.
Several parents complained after their children told them the teacher directed the boy to turn his back to the the class and then instructed the other students to “look how ugly he is.”
The teacher told Italian state TV he was conducting a social experiment.
Italian Education Minister Marco Bussetti condemned the incident in a public school in Foligno, a town in the Umbria region, as “very grave.” Bussetti tweeted Thursday that urgent measures would be taken to address it.