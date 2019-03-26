ETHIOPIA
Official: Plane crash report due this week
ADDIS ABABA — A preliminary report on the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people will be made public soon, but it may take months to finish the final report, a spokesman for the country’s transport ministry says.
“The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, France’s BEA and an Ethiopian Transport Ministry department have been conducting the investigation,” said Mussie Yiheyis. “It has been conducted as per International Civil Aviation Organization rules and regulations.”
On Monday, Ethiopian Airlines’ CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said the pilots who flew the plane that crashed on the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa, had trained on “all appropriate simulators,” rejecting reports that they had not been adequately prepared to handle the new aircraft.
NETHERLANDS
Dutch art detective recovers stolen Picasso
AMSTERDAM — A Dutch art detective said Tuesday that he has recovered a valuable painting by Pablo Picasso 20 years after it was stolen from a wealthy Saudi’s yacht in France.
Arthur Brand told The Associated Press that he took possession two weeks ago of the 1938 painting “Buste de Femme” after trailing it for years in Amsterdam.
Brand, a renowned sleuth whose previous finds include a pair of bronze horses sculpted for Adolf Hitler, has since handed over the painting, which he estimates to be worth around 25 million euros ($28 million), to an insurance company. It wasn’t immediately clear what would happen to the painting.
Brand said he knew it was the real thing as soon as he got his hands on it and peeled away two plastic bags covering the canvas.
He said the painting had circulated in the criminal underworld of the Dutch capital.
No arrests have been made.
UNITED NATIONS
Libyans urged to work for peace at meeting
The U.N. Security Council is calling on all Libyans to put aside their differences and use next month’s National Conference to work toward peace.
The council on Tuesday urged all those attending the April 14-16 conference in Ghadames near the border with Algeria “to come together to engage in good faith in this Libyan-led, Libyan-owned process.”
The U.N. envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, urged rival factions last week to seize the conference’s “crucial opportunity” to unite the country and chart a roadmap to elections and peace after years of division and chaos.
Group: 7 killed in NW Yemen airstrike
A hospital in a rural area of northwest Yemen was hit by an airstrike Tuesday that killed seven people and wounded eight others, Save the Children said.
The international aid organization, which supports the hospital, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press that four of those killed were children and that two adults were unaccounted for.
Save The Children said a missile struck a petrol station near the entrance to Ritaf rural hospital, about 62 miles from the city of Saada at 9:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
“The missile was said to have landed within 50 meters of the facility’s main building,” it said.
The organization said the hospital had been open for half an hour and many patients and staff were arriving on a busy morning.
Among the dead were a health worker, the worker’s two children and a security guard, it said.
Save the Children, which reported earlier this week that 37 Yemeni children a month had been killed or injured by foreign bombs in the last year, demanded an urgent investigation into the attack.
CUBA
British royals cut energy project ribbon
HAVANA — Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, briefly drove a classic British car, visited a statue of John Lennon and cut the ribbon on a British renewable-energy project Tuesday, the royal couple’s second full day visiting Cuba.
They began their public schedule with a short drive in a 1953 MG alongside a park that hosts a statue of Lennon that draws thousands of tourists a year. A local rock band played Beatles songs at the Yellow Submarine, a nearby bar and cultural center.
The couple strolled around the park, sat next to the statue of Lennon and talked with Cuban and British residents of Havana.
Charles later inaugurated the first phase of a $250 million dollar British-led renewable-energy project in the Mariel free-trade zone outside Havana, part of an effort to bring solar and alternative-energy sources to the island.
Solar Mariel, a wholly owned British company, is expected to begin providing power to the Port of Mariel and local communities by the end of 2019, and once other phases of the project are complete, will add renewable energy to Cuba’s power grid.
