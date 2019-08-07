MEXICO
Tortilla shop killings follow extortion protest
MEXICO CITY — Extortion gangs have grown so bold in the Mexican city of Celaya that when local tortilla shop owners protested the problem at city hall, gunmen immediately attacked one of their businesses, killing three employees.
While gangs have demanded protection money in other parts of Mexico, seldom has retaliation for a public protest been so swift and deadly, and industry officials say tortilla shops have already started closing in the city of about 500,000 people.
The conflict became public on Monday when tortilla shop owners held a protest at city hall, saying gangs were demanding “amounts that are impossible to pay.” Hours later, unidentified assailants killed the three employees of a tortilla shop.
ITALY
Police enforce sitting ban at Spanish Steps
ROME — Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn perched there without a care in the 1953 film “Roman Holiday.” But the Spanish Steps in Rome are no longer a place for sitting.
Enforcing an ordinance that took effect last month, police officers patrolled the famed stone staircase Wednesday to tell locals and visitors “Please, no sitting” on one of the Eternal City’s most recognizable landmarks. The 137 steps built in the 1720s have long been a popular spot to people watch, hang out and pause for a breath.
But as of July 8, sitting, eating and drinking on them is illegal and can result in a fine of up to $450.
200 evacuated after landslide hits
ROME — Italian firefighters say 200 people have been evacuated after a landslide cascaded through a mountain town, overturning cars in its path.
Images released by the firefighters Wednesday show the chaos wrought by the mud that came down the steep streets in the town of Casargo, above Lake Como in the northern Lombardy region. The landslide was triggered by heavy rains Tuesday evening.
LEBANON
Safe zone in Syria closer to fruition
BEIRUT — Turkey and the United States appeared Wednesday to be edging closer toward setting up a so-called safe zone in northeast Syria, saying they had agreed to form a joint operations center to coordinate and manage its establishment.
The vague announcement issued at the end of three days of Turkish-U.S. talks in Ankara also appeared to avert — for now — a possible new Turkish incursion into Syria.
Turkey has been pressing to control — in coordination with the U.S. — a 19- to 25-mile deep zone within Syria, running east of the Euphrates River all the way to the border with Iraq. It wants the region to be cleared of Syrian Kurdish forces .
SAUDI ARABIA
1.8 million gather prior to hajj pilgrimage
JIDDAH — Saudi Arabia says more than 1.8 million Muslims from around the world have arrived in the country to take part in the hajj pilgrimage that starts on Friday.
The Director General of Passports, Gen. Suleiman al-Yehya, announced the figure Wednesday. In total, more than 2 million people, are expected to take part this year.
Muslims are required to perform the five-day hajj once in their lifetime.