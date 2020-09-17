Around the world

SRI Lanka
Captain of oil tanker named suspect in fire
COLOMBO — A Sri Lankan magistrate on Thursday ordered the captain of an oil tanker that caught fire off the country’s coast to appear in court as authorities seek $1.8 million from the ship’s owner for assistance provided in fighting the blazes.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Dappula de Livera directed police to name the Greek captain of the MT New Diamond as a suspect in the fire and produce him before the Magistrate’s Court. He was ordered to appear on Sept. 28.
The Attorney General’s Office said the country is seeking $1.8 million from the ship’s owner for the help given to the vessel since Sept. 3, when the first fire broke out.
France
Rap songs investigated for racist content
PARIS — The Paris public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation Thursday into video clips and songs by popular French rapper Freeze Corleone for alleged racist content and hate speech.
The French government said it had taken legal action regarding several clips deemed “anti-Semitic” by the rapper that had provoked the ire of several lawmakers of President Emmanuel Macron’s party.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called on Facebook and Twitter “not to spread this rubbish.”
Belarus
Two borders closed; army put on alert
Belarus’ president, beleaguered by six weeks of mass protests demanding his resignation, on Thursday announced he was putting troops on high alert and closing the country’s borders with Poland and Lithuania.
President Alexander Lukashenko’s decision underlines his repeated claim that the wave of protests is driven by the West. He faces increasing criticism from the United States and the European Union.
Protests began after the Aug. 9 presidential election that official results say gave the authoritarian leader a sixth term in office; opponents say the results were manipulated.
Niger
Islamic State claims killings of aid workers
The Islamic State group said in its al-Naba newsletter published Thursday that a security detachment carried out a “blitz attack with firearms” in the Koure area southwest of Niger’s capital, Niamey.
It also published a photo of two of the hostages still alive.
The Aug. 9 attack shocked many who thought the region near the capital was not as dangerous as other parts of the West African nation. Islamic State in the Greater Sahara has been carrying out attacks in recent years in Niger and the tri-border region with Mali and Burkina Faso.
Germany
Victim refuses to testify after defendant proposes
BERLIN — A 48-year-old man in Germany avoided a lengthy jail sentence after he made a marriage proposal in court to the woman he was on trial for allegedly trying to kill with a bayonet and she refused to testify against him.
Judges in the western city of Bonn nonetheless convicted the man Thursday of intentional bodily harm and attempted coercion charges after concluding that the woman’s original statement to police was insufficient evidence to convict him of the more serious charge of attempted homicide.
The defendant and the 36-year-old woman already were in a relationship when he allegedly stabbed her in the head in February because he was jealous she had met with her ex-husband.
Romania
1st U.S. Patriot missile shipment arrives
BUCHAREST — Romania’s armed forces received their first shipment of U.S. Patriot surface-to-air missiles on Thursday, part of efforts to upgrade the country’s military capabilities.
The missiles made by defense contractor Raytheon, as well as recent purchases of F-16 fighter jets, are also part of Romania’s pledge to increase military spending to 2% of GDP by 2024, the minimum level demanded for NATO members.
