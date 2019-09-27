Senegal
Helicopter crashes, killing 3
DAKAR — Three Senegalese soldiers died after their helicopter crashed in Central African Republic on Friday, Senegal’s armed forces said.
The air force helicopter was returning from an operational mission with the United Nations peacekeeping force when it crashed in the town of Bouar. Another person was badly wounded.
The U.N. mission said it appeared that poor atmospheric conditions had made a proper landing impossible.
The Senegalese were in contact with the U.N. to evacuate the wounded soldier and repatriate the bodies.
Peru
Leader pushes vote to let him dissolve congress
LIMA — Peruvian President Martin Vizarra is pushing forward a vote of confidence that could potentially allow him to dissolve the nation’s congress.
Vizcarra announced the vote Friday, saying he was acting in protest of a rushed push by lawmakers to appoint new magistrates to Peru’s highest court.
Opposition lawmakers are planning a vote Monday to replace six of the court’s seven magistrates in a move criticized by watchdog groups for a lack of transparency.
Legislators also shelved a proposal by Vizcarra to hold early new elections.
Canada
Officials confirm 1st illness related to vaping
MONTREAL — Canadian health officials are confirming another case of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping.
Details about the age and condition of victim in Quebec were not included in Friday’s release announcing the case.
Canada’s chief public health officer said last week at least three reports of potential vaping-related illnesses were being investigated in the country.
Gaza Strip
Man killed during Gaza-Israel border protest
GAZA CITY — Gaza’s health ministry says a stinian man has been killed by Israeli gunfire during protests along the Gaza-Israel frontier.
The ministry said in a statement that Saher Othman, 20, was hit in the chest Friday and died at a hospital.
It added that 32 demonstrators were wounded by live fire at several sections of the perimeter fence.
Gaza’s Hamas rulers launched the marches last year to highlight worsening living conditions under a years-long Israeli-Egyptian blockade.
Russia
Broadcaster rejects Russian accusations of meddling
MOSCOW — A Russian parliamentary panel on Friday accused Deutsche Welle, Germany’s state-owned public broadcaster, of inciting protests in Moscow, a claim the broadcaster denies.
The committee in Russia’s lower house of parliament claimed the broadcaster encouraged the protests of election authorities’ refusal to certify some independent and opposition candidates for Moscow’s city council election this month.
The candidates’ dismissal triggered a series of opposition protests in the Russian capital over the summer, the largest show of discontent against President Vladimir Putin’s rule in seven years.
