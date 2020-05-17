Around the World

Libya
Bombs kill 7 in shelter
Bombs hit a shelter for displaced people in Libya’s capital Tripoli, killing at least seven people including a 5-year-old child from Bangladesh, health authorities said Sunday.
The shelling of the facility in the city’s Furnaj district late Saturday also wounded at least 17 people, including a 52-year-old Bengali migrant and his 5-year-old child, Malek Merset, said a spokesman for the capital’s Field Medicine and Support Center. The man is also the father of the dead child.
It was the latest attack on civilians in the fighting over Tripoli between eastern-based forces under military commander Khalifa Hifter and an array of militias loosely allied with the U.N.-supported but weak government in the capital. The center is part of the Tripoli-based government’s Health Ministry.
Germany
Relief, worry as brewery reopens
ALTOETTING — The Graminger Weissbraeu brewery, which has been in the same family for a century, is preparing to welcome guests back to its restaurant for the first time in two months — with new rules and fears for the future.
Bavaria, one of the last German states to start reopening the hospitality sector as the country gradually eases its coronavirus restrictions, is letting restaurants serve guests outside starting Monday and inside a week later.
Birgit Detter is one of three sisters who run the business just outside Altoetting, a popular tourist and Catholic pilgrimage site east of Munich, together with their parents.
During the coronavirus lockdown, the Weisses Braeuhaus restaurant started offering takeout food and the brewery was able to sell some beer to shops, but “overall it’s nowhere near enough,” Detter says.
Somalia
Suicide bomber kills governor
A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber driving explosives-laden motorized cycle-taxi killed a regional governor in central Somalia.
Mumin Abdi, the police chief of Galkayo town in Somalia’s central Mudug region, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the bomber rammed a vehicle carrying Ahmed Muse Nur, the governor of Mudug region, killing him and three of his bodyguards outside the regional administration’s headquarters.
Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, quickly claimed responsibility for the bombing. The group, which is allied to al-Qaida, said they carried out the bombing in an announcement on their radio broadcast.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!