MEXICO
Activist killed before pipeline referendum
MEXICO CITY — A community activist fighting against a plan to build a gas pipeline through his central Mexico town was killed Wednesday, three days before a scheduled public referendum on the energy generation project.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador condemned the murder of Samir Flores Soberanes as “vile, cowardly.” But Lopez Obrador said the public referendum on the Morelos Comprehensive Project will go on as scheduled.
Local communities have been fighting for years against the project, which would include two thermoelectric plants, a gas pipeline to supply the plant with natural gas from Tlaxcala state and an aqueduct. The mostly indigenous communities around the Popocatepetl volcano, including Flores’ town of Amilcingo, have concerns about health, safety and the water supply.
The Morelos state government said in a statement that Flores was shot in the doorway to his home and died later at a nearby hospital. It said the murder was under investigation, but so far there “is no indication that the murder is related to” the upcoming referendum. It said the state security apparatus knows of a high number of criminal groups operating in the area.
HAITI
Official: Detained men could be sent to US
PORT-AU-PRINCE — An official with Haiti’s communications ministry said Wednesday that eight men, including five U.S. citizens, who authorities say were detained over the weekend with automatic weapons and other arms could be transferred soon to the United States.
Yves Paul Leandre issued the brief statement but provided no other details. The men were being held in jail after police arrested them Sunday in Port-au-Prince while allegedly traveling with the weapons in cars without license plates. It is unclear whether they have attorneys.
Police spokesman Michel-Ange Louis-Jeune has said the men told police they were on a “mission,” but they refused to say anything else except that they would call their unidentified bosses. Louis-Jeune said in a phone interview Wednesday that he had no further information and that the investigation continued.
The U.S. State Department has said it was seeking consular access but declined further comment.
PERU
Tortoise found on remote island
LIMA — A living member of species of tortoise not seen in more than 110 years and feared to be extinct has been found in a remote part of the Galapagos island of Fernandina.
An adult female Chelonoidis phantasticus, also known as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, was spotted Sunday by a joint expedition of the Galapagos National Park and the U.S.-based Galapagos Conservancy, Ecuador’s Environment Ministry said in a statement. It said the female is more than 100 years old.
Investigators think there may be more members of the species on the island because of tracks and scat they found. The team took the tortoise to a breeding center for giant tortoises on Santa Cruz Island where it will stay in a specially designed pen.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature has the Fernandina Giant Tortoise listed as critically endangered and possibly extinct.
VIETNAM
Barber offers Trump, Kim hairstyles
HANOI — At a barbershop tucked away in a Hanoi alley, Le Phuc Hai patiently waits for the dye to turn his black hair the orange shade of President Trump’s locks.
On a chair next to him, 9-year-old To Gia Huy emerges as the spitting image of a miniature Kim Jong Un.
“Many people say that I look like Kim Jong Un, especially when I have this hairstyle,” said Huy, who is nicknamed “Un” for his likeness to the North Korean leader.
“Hanoi is a city of peace. When Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un decide to come here to talk about restoring peace, I think I should do something to show that Hanoi people welcome the summit,” Duong said.
He said Kim’s hairstyle shows youth, while Trump’s displays power. “But Kim’s style is a lot more popular among customers,” he said.
