Indonesia
Police nab 2 suspected smugglers of lion cubs
PEKANBARU — Indonesian police said Sunday that they have arrested two men suspected of being part of a ring that poaches and trades in endangered animals and seized from them several lion and leopard cubs and dozens of turtles.
One of the suspects, identified only as Yatno, was arrested Saturday in Pekanbaru, the capital of Riau province, after picking up suspicious boxes from a speedboat at a port in Dumai district, said Andri Sudarmadi, Riau police’s chief detective.
Police found several boxes containing four lion cubs, a leopard cub and 58 turtles in his van.
The turtles and the leopard cub are listed as critically endangered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, while the lion cubs are listed as endangered.
Pakistan
Police arrest alleged Baluch separatists
MULTAN — Six militants from a banned Baluch separatist group were arrested Sunday in an operation in the forested area of southern Sindh Province, Pakistani police said.
Senior officer Asad Shah said police seized a large number of weapons from the militants’ hideout in the Kashmor district bordering Baluchistan.
Shah said the arrested men belong to the Baluchistan Republican Army, which has been involved in attacks on security forces’ vehicles, trains and gas pipeline explosions in Baluchistan. He said after each of the attacks the militants hid in Kashmor.
Bangladesh
Factory fire kills 10; cause is unknown
DHAKA, Bangladesh — At least 10 people were killed in a fire at a factory outside Bangladesh’s capital on Sunday, the second deadly factory fire in the area in less than a week, officials said.
The fire broke out Sunday evening in the Luxury Fan Factory in the Gazipur area outside of Dhaka.
Ten bodies were recovered after firefighters brought the blaze under control, said fire official Mamunur Rashid. He said several people were injured but provided no exact figures. It was not immediately clear how many workers were inside the factory when the fire began or what caused the blaze.
Wire reports