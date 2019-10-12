The United Kingdom
UK, EU negotiators continue deal search
LONDON — British and European Union negotiators plan to work through the weekend to see if they can agree a Brexit deal in time for next week’s summit of EU leaders.
The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, approved an intensification of the discussions after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, said they could see a “pathway” forward following talks on Thursday. European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday he could see the talks in Brussels going through the weekend, ahead of the EU summit, which starts Thursday.
Envoy’s wife sought by late teen’s family
LONDON — The parents of British teenager who was killed in a traffic accident involving an American diplomat’s wife are planning a trip to the United States as they lobby for the woman’s legal immunity to be lifted.
Harry Dunn was riding a motorcycle that collided with a car outside a British air force base in England. The August crash killed the 19-year-old Dunn.
The diplomat’s wife subsequently left Britain. His family appealed Saturday for anyone who saw her departure to share information.
Climate activist denies causing airport fracas LONDON — A medal-winning Paralympian who allegedly glued himself to a British Airways plane at a London airport has denied causing a public nuisance as he sought to draw attention to global warming.
James Brown appeared Saturday at Westminster Magistrates Court, where his lawyer pleaded not guilty to the charge on his behalf.
Brown is accused of climbing on and sticking himself to the plane at London City Airport on Thursday. The 55-year-old says he isn’t “denying what I did, but I was compelled to do what I did because of my concerns for the future of my children.”
Egypt
6 sentenced to death for attack outside hotelCAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced six people to death on terror-related charges for carrying out a militant attack outside a hotel near the famed Giza Pyramids.
The Giza criminal court on Saturday also sentenced eight defendants to life in prison on similar charges that include attacking security forces, and possession of weapons and explosives.
Another 12 defendants received 10 years in prison. The verdict can be appealed.
The charges stem from an attack in Jan. 2016 on an Egyptian security post outside the Three Pyramids Hotel.
France
Police: Wrong man was arrested in murder casePARIS — French police say a man was mistakenly arrested in Scotland on suspicion he was a French fugitive accused of killing his wife and four children eight years ago.
A French police spokesman told The Associated Press that French and Scottish investigators determined Saturday that the fingerprints of the man detained in Glasgow on Friday do not match those of missing suspect, Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes.
The de Ligonnes family disappeared in April 2011. Police later discovered five bodies with gunshot wounds buried outside their home in the western city of Nantes.
Afghanistan
Official: Policeman kills 3 fellow officers
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says that a policeman with links to the Taliban has killed three of his fellow police officers at a checkpoint in northern Balkh province.
Mohammad Yusouf Olamzada, Dawlat Abad district chief, says Saturday the attacker has joined insurgents in the area after killing his colleagues the previous night near the district headquarters.
Olamzada says the policeman fled taking all weapons and ammunitions at the checkpoint with him.
Wire reports