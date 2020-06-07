Around the World

Australia
Great white shark kills surfer
SYDNEY — A 60-year-old surfer was attacked and killed by a 10-foot great white shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state on Sunday, officials said.
The man received a bite to the back of his thigh and was brought to the shore by other surfers who had fought off the shark, a surf rescue group, Surf Life Saving NSW, said in a statement. The victim, from Tugun just over the state border in Queensland, received first aid on the shore but died on the beach.
“A shark biologist assessed photographs and confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal attack,” the state’s Department of Primary Industries said.
New South Wales Ambulance Inspector Terence Savage said it was a “dreadful” situation for everyone involved.
“When you get a call to attend a shark attack, you never really know the full extent of the damage until you get on scene,” he said. “They did everything they could to try and save his life, but despite their best efforts, were unable to do so.”
Syria
Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader buried
DAMASCUS — The former head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement was laid to rest Sunday in the Syrian capital Damascus, a day after he died following a long illness. He was 62.
Ramadan Shallah was on the U.S. “most wanted list” of terrorist suspects with a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest or conviction.
Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Shallah, who had been in a coma for more than three years after heart surgery. The group didn’t say where he died, but he was believed to have been in Lebanon.
Libya
Military aims to retake 2 cities before talks to end war
Libya’s military will continue its offensive against an eastern strongman backed by Russia until it retakes two strategic cities and prevents Russia from establishing a base in the country, Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha told Bloomberg on Sunday, a day after the strongman declared a cease-fire.
Upon retaking the city of Sirte and the Juffra base, Libya’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli will be open to entering into political talks with the strongman, Khalifa Haftar, Bashagha said. Haftar yesterday announced in Cairo that he was ceasing his yearlong offensive aiming to take the capital, and would be seeking a political process to resolve the war.
France
Workers to begin untangling metal web on Notre Dame
PARIS — Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal.
An announcement that the work will start Monday and last through the summer months came Sunday from the office overseeing the restoration of the centuries-old jewel of Gothic architecture ravaged by fire on April 15, 2019.
Two teams of five workers each will take turns descending on ropes into the heat-warped web of scaffolding, made up of 40,000 pieces, and cut with saws through metal tubes that fused together in the inferno. The chunks will then be lifted out by a crane.
Russia
Journalist jailed for violating ban released
MOSCOW — A Russian journalist whose jailing prompted protests in which police detained demonstrators has been released.
The detentions brought criticism that authorities were using coronavirus restrictions to suppress opposition.
Ilya Azar was sentenced to 15 days in jail on May 28, but was released Sunday after a court reduced his sentence.
Azar was arrested after holding a one-man picket outside police headquarters in Moscow against the jailing on extortion charges of an activist who monitors police corruption. He was jailed for violating a ban on public gatherings during the coronavirus lockdown.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!