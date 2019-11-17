France
Yellow vests stage new protests for anniversary
PARIS — Yellow vest activists staged peaceful demonstrations across France on Sunday, a day after scuffles between Paris police and protesters marred the anniversary of their movement for economic justice.
Local yellow vest groups gathered at traffic circles across France where the movement emerged one year ago.
In Paris, dozens of protesters briefly rallied under the dome of Paris’ Galeries Lafayette store to denounce consumer culture. They were later expelled by security guards and police.
The movement was named after the fluorescent garments French motorists must carry in case of emergency.
Croatia
Migrant shot and seriously wounded
ZAGREB — A Croatian hospital says a migrant is fighting for his life after being shot Friday by police.
Doctors in the Croatian port of Rijeka said Sunday the unidentified migrant suffered multiple bullet wounds to his chest.
Croatian police have said they fired shots at a group of migrants Friday “to protect Croatia’s borders.”
Police say they’ve sent a team to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, which took place at the Gorski Kotar mountains, about 19 miles from the border with Bosnia.
Taiwan
President predicts more pressure
TAIPEI — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen says China’s pressure on the self-governing island democracy will only increase amid a changing international situation.
Tsai is seeking a second term in January’s presidential elections and told supporters Sunday night she had overseen an upgrading in the island’s defense against China’s military threat.
Tsai said: “International political affairs are changing. The U.S.-China trade war is still going on. Protests in Hong Kong are increasingly intense.”
China cut ties with Taiwan soon after Tsai’s 2016 election and has sought to isolate her government diplomatically and economically.
Finland
Alleged spy returns home after prison time
HELSINKI — A Norwegian man convicted of espionage in Russia has returned to his native country after a Cold War-style spy swap in Lithuania.
Norwegian news agency NTB said Sunday that Frode Berg was flown by private jet from Vilnius, Lithuania, to Gardermoen military air base near Oslo late Saturday.
His lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that the retired border inspector was relieved but “confused” to be back in Norway after been “in prison for two years in a foreign country under somewhat difficult conditions.”
Berg was arrested December 2017 in Moscow and handed a 14-year sentence on espionage charges for collecting information about Russian nuclear submarines.
Afghanistan
Candidate halts another attempt at ballot recount
KABUL — The Afghan election commission has tried to launch another ballot recount but presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah halted the attempt by saying he won’t let his observers participate.
The September election has been mired in controversy. The election commission has tried to carry out a ballot recount. Both President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival and chief executive in the current government, Abdullah, were running for president.
Abdullah said on Sunday that the commission needs to stop trying to do a recount, contending many of the ballots are fake.
His announcement halted the process so it’s unclear what happens next.
Italy
Venice braces for another exceptional tide, tourists flee
VENICE — Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting records.
Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inch) surge of water Sunday through the lagoon city. That comes after Tuesday’s 1.87-meter flood, the worst in 53 years, followed by high tide of 1.54 meters on Friday.
Those two events mark the first time since records began in 1872 that two floods topped 1.5 meters in the same year — much less the same week.
The city’s mayor says the flooding damages are in “the hundreds of millions” and Italian officials have declared a state of emergency for the area.
Wire reports