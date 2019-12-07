Iraq
Iraqi officials raise toll to 25 killed in Baghdad bloodshed
BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials said Saturday the casualty toll had risen to 25 dead and 130 wounded after a bloody night of attacks by unknown gunmen that targeted anti-government demonstrators in the capital.
The attack Friday was among the deadliest since Oct. 1, when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets calling for sweeping political reforms and the end of Iran’s influence in Iraqi affairs. Security forces regularly use live rounds and tear gas to disperse the demonstrations, leading to heavy casualties.
The gunfire continued until the early hours Saturday. The assailants first unleashed the deadly assault on Baghdad’s Khilani Square and Sinak Bridge, driving through the areas that are the epicenter of the popular uprising. Protesters said the electricity in the square was cut, creating chaos as they ran from the bullets and took cover in nearby mosques and streets.
Slovakia
Death toll after explosion in Slovakia reaches 7; 1 missing
BRATISLAVA — Officials on Saturday raised the death toll from a gas explosion in an apartment building in eastern Slovakia to seven.
Firefighters and the town hall of the city of Presov said one person is still missing.
The explosion occurred toward the top of the 12-story building on Friday. The entire top half of the building burned and the top three floors were destroyed, firefighters said. Rescuers have said some 40 people were injured.
More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze, which was finally fully extinguished on Saturday morning.
Israel
3 rockets fired into the country from Gaza
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says three rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel.
The military said Saturday air defenses intercepted two of the missiles.
There have been no reports of injuries and no Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.
Cross-border violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza has ebbed and flowed in recent years. Last month, the two sides fought their worst round of violence in months. Leaders from Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, and the smaller but more radical Islamic Jihad are in Cairo, talking with Egyptian officials about cementing a cease-fire.
