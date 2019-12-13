Italy
Thunberg joins demonstration
TURIN — Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Friday asked young people to fight for their future in the next decade, as she joined a demonstration in the northern Italian city of Turin.
“Adults are behaving as if there’s no tomorrow,” Thunberg told young protesters at a Fridays for Future demonstration, the global movement inspired by her activism. “But there’s a tomorrow. We have to fight for that tomorrow as if our lives depend on that, because they do.”
Thunberg traveled to Turin in an electric car after attending the COP25 climate conference in Madrid, where she had given a speech accusing world governments of “creative PR” over their climate change stances.
El Salvador
Court gives sentences in mass gang trial
SAN SALVADOR — A court in El Salvador has sentenced 373 convicted members of the notorious Mara Salvatrucha gang to prison terms of up to 74 years in a mass trial historic for the sheer number of defendants, authorities said Friday.
The courts’ press office said the case also confirmed secret negotiations between criminal groups and politicians over support for the 2014 elections, evidence of which was presented at trial in videos, photos and transcripts of intercepted telephone calls.
In his ruling, Judge Godofredo Salazar criticized prosecutors for failing to charge the politicians, from both the leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, and the conservative Republican Nationalist Alliance.
Poland
Far-right leader is arrested
WARSAW — Polish authorities on Friday arrested a far-right leader and plan to charge him with public incitement of hatred against Jews, officials said.
The Internal Security Agency arrested Jacek Miedlar, who is also a former priest, according to the agency and the prosecutor’s office in the western city of Wroclaw.
Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for Polish security services, said on Twitter that Miedlar was arrested in connection with a manifesto that accuses Jews of betraying Poland when the country regained its independence in 1918.
Afghanistan
Presidential candidate to allow recount
KABUL — Afghanistan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah announced Friday he has agreed to allow a ballot recount in provinces where his supporters had stopped the process for almost a month.
Abdullah, who serves as the country’s chief executive in a fragile national unity government with President Ashraf Ghani, addressed the media following a conference with supporters. He said he won’t accept any election result until all fake ballots are removed.
The Afghan Election Commission tried to launch a ballot recount in November but Abdullah halted the attempt, saying he wouldn’t let his observers participate.
Official: Roadside bombing kills 10 civilians
KABUL — A roadside bombing in central Afghanistan on Friday killed 10 civilians, including four women and a child, an Afghan official said.
The explosion, which took place in the district of Jaghato in Ghazni province, also wounded six civilians, according to Marwa Amini, spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry.
The civilians were in a minivan, traveling from the Day Kundi province to the city of Ghazni, the Ghazni provincial capital, when their vehicle was targeted.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Amini blamed the Taliban, who control much of the region.
Wire reports