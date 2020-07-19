Around the world

Belarus
Rally for presidential challenger largest in years
MINSK — Belarus saw its largest opposition demonstration in years as about 5,000 people rallied Sunday to support a candidate challenging Belarus’ longtime authoritarian leader in next month’s presidential vote.
President Alexander Lukashenko is expected to easily win a sixth term in the Aug. 9 election after 26 years in power, but simmering discontent over the country’s economic woes has posed a challenge to his rule.
Lukashenko has dismissed the coronavirus pandemic as “psychosis” and shunned any lockdown measures, but the economic fallout from the outbreak has badly battered the 9.5-million nation’s Soviet-style economy. The World Bank has forecast that the Belarusian economy will shrink by at least 4% this year, the largest decline in a quarter century.
Italy
Coast guard works to free sperm whale from net
ROME — Italian coast guard divers and biologists were working Sunday to free a sperm whale that was entangled in a fishing net near a tiny Mediterranean island.
In a coast guard video, a diver can be seen slicing away some of the net in the waters surrounding the Aeolian Island archipelago. Boaters on Saturday had spotted the struggling sperm whale in that stretch of the Tyrrhenian Sea off Italy’s west coast and contacted the coast guard.
The operation to free the sperm whale was particularly difficult “due to its state of agitation” that didn’t allow for continual intervention near the whale, the coast guard said Sunday.
Cyprus
Cyprus: Virus-infected migrants may be crossing into south
NICOSI — Asylum-seekers infected with coronavirus could be seeping through the porous cease-fire line in the ethnically divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the country’s health minister warned Sunday.
Minister Constantinos Ioannou pointed to “a problem” after a number of migrants who recently crossed from the breakaway north to seek asylum in the internationally recognized south have tested positive for COVID-19.
Ioannou said the government had ordered two months ago that all migrants undergo testing for COVID-19 before they enter reception centers. At least eight Syrian migrants who crossed southward in the last week have reportedly tested positive.
Turkey
Fatalities in migrant boat sinking rise to 56
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media said Sunday that search-and-rescue teams recovered two more bodies from a boat that sank last month while ferrying dozens of migrants across a lake in eastern Turkey.
The Demiroren news agency reported that a total of 56 bodies have now been retrieved from the wreck lying 107 meters (351 feet) below the surface of Lake Van.
The boat was reported missing in stormy weather on June 27. Authorities estimated it was carrying between 55 and 60 migrants when it went down.
Japan
Rocket carrying Mars probe ready for launch
TOKYO — A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday.
The launch of the orbiter — named Amal, or Hope — from Tanegashima Space Center on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for this past Wednesday, but was delayed due to bad weather in the region.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the provider of the H-IIA rocket, announced Sunday that the launch would proceed at 6:58 a.m. Monday (2158 GMT Sunday). The preparation has been completed, and the rocket is now on the launch pad, Mitsubishi said.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!