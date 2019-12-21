Around the World

Guatemala
Guatemala bus crash kills at least 21 people
GUATEMALA CITY — A trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala early Saturday, killing at least 21 people and leaving a dozen wounded, according to the national disaster agency. It said nine of the dead were minors.
Volunteer firefighters told reporters the truck appeared to have collided with the bus from behind in the municipality of Gualan, roughly 150 kilometers (95 miles) east of Guatemala City.
Photos of the scene showed the truck toppled onto its side along a curve on the two-lane highway, with the bus a little further ahead, its rear section destroyed.
The national disaster agency said the bus had been headed from the northeastern Peten region to the capital.
Afghanistan
Hundreds of IS members, family detained
KABUL — The Afghan government said Saturday it has detained about 700 Islamic State group fighters and family members in eastern Afghanistan over the past six months.
The Afghan intelligence service, the National Directorate for Security, said among the 700 are at least 75 women and 159 children. Many of the group are from foreign countries. Many were arrested, but some turned themselves in.
The NDS said all of the fighters and family members were transported to the NDS compound in Kabul. Earlier, security forces had surrounded dozens of remaining fighters in their homes in various districts in the region. The NDS said the operation was ongoing.
Syria
Airstrikes on rebel-held town kill 8
BEIRUT — Airstrikes on a rebel-held town killed eight people and wounded more than a dozen Saturday in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the war-torn country, opposition activists said. The attack came amid a government offensive in the region.
The latest casualties in the town of Saraqeb came as government forces captured two new villages on the southern edge of Idlib.
The province has been the center point of a government push under the cover of airstrikes, according to opposition activists and pro-government media.
The offensive has already forced thousands of civilians to abandon their homes and flee for their lives.
Ivory Coast
Macron vows to keep fighting extremism
ABIDJAN — France’s President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to boost the fight against Islamic extremism in West Africa as French troops killed 33 Islamic extremists in central Mali.
On Saturday, Macron was on the second day of his three-day trip to Ivory Coast and Niger that has been dominated by the growing threat posed by jihadist groups.
“We must remain determined and united to face that threat,” Macron said in a news conference in Abidjan. “We will continue the fight.”
By Macron’s side, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan announced a “historic” reform of the French-backed currency CFA Franc, established in 1945 and used by eight states in West and Central Africa.
Greece
Police arrest 3 for theft
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police said Saturday they have arrested three people involved in the theft earlier this year of 4.2 million euros ($4.65 million) from the office of a security company in northern Greece.
One of those arrested is the manager of the local office of Brink’s Hellas, the Greek subsidiary of the U.S.-based security services firm, in the city of Kavala, east of Thessaloniki. Police said that he had falsely reported to police last January that he had been abducted by two masked men and forced to open the company’s safe containing money destined for bank ATMs.
Security cameras from the firm’s offices showed the manager being led by two masked men inside the company offices early on Jan. 26, 2019. The 44-year-old manager was found later that day bound in a chair inside his office, police say.
France
Transport strikes disrupt travel
PARIS — French travelers and tourists were struggling Saturday to get to their destinations as the Christmas season ramped up amid continuing strikes against the government's plans to raise the retirement age to 64.
Train travel problems were slightly eased Saturday with a plan from rail authority SNCF to inform passengers several days in advance and propose ticket exchanges.
Still, only half of the high-speed trains were running and regional trains, including in the Paris region, remained severely disrupted.
French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Ivory Coast, called for a “truce" during the holidays “out of respect for the French” who need to travel for Christmas. He called on the workers on strike to act “responsibly" and show ”collective intelligence."
“Things are getting better, some solutions have been found” to improve train transports despite the continuing disruptions, Macron said. “The government works tirelessly.”
Cuba
Tourism minister to be PM
HAVANA — Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday named Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country’s first prime minister since 1976 — a nomination quickly confirmed by the country’s parliament.
Marrero, 56, has been tourism minister for 16 years, presiding over a rise in visitors and a hotel construction boom that has made tourism one of the most important sectors of the Cuban economy.
Diaz-Canel cited Marrero’s experience in negotiating with foreign investors as one of his prime qualifications, according to state media.
The position of prime minister was held by Fidel Castro from 1959 to 1976, when a new constitution changed his title to president and eliminated the post of prime minister.
United Kingdom
UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan, son Archie in Canada for holiday
LONDON — Prince Harry’s office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays.
Harry, his wife Meghan and their 7-month-old son Archie will miss Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate.
Palace officials Friday night confirmed Harry’s family is in Canada but did not provide details.
Meghan lived in Canada for many years before she married Harry while she was filming the TV series “Suits."
Belarus
Russia, Ukraine reach agreement on gas transit to Europe
MINSK — Russia and Ukraine have agreed to continue sending gas through Ukraine to Europe for five years.
The decision that was announced Saturday removes worries that Europe could be denied a substantial amount of the Russian gas that it relies on for heating and industry.
Russia ships about 40% of its European gas deliveries through pipelines that cross Ukraine. The current contract is to expire at the end of the year and delays in concluding a new one caused concern in Europe.
Officials in the Russian and Ukrainian capitals said they plan to have the new contract signed before New Year's Day.
