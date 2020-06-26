Around the world

Britain
Teenager sentenced for tossing child
LONDON — A mentally ill 18-year-old who was said to have a big smile on his face after throwing a 6-year-old boy off the 10th floor viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery will spend at least 15 years in custody for attempted murder — and may never be released, a judge said Friday.
Jonty Bravery of Ealing in west London admitted in December that he hurled the boy off the balcony. The French child, who was not identified, survived the 100-foot fall but suffered catastrophic injuries, including a bleed on the brain. He remains in a wheelchair and needs round-the-clock care.
“The fear he (the victim) must have experienced and the horror his parents felt are beyond imagination,” said Central Criminal Court Judge Maura McGowan. “You had intended to kill someone that day. You almost killed that 6-year-old boy.”
Iraq
Iraqi forces arrest men suspected of attacks
BAGHDAD — Iraqi security forces arrested over a dozen men suspected of a spate of rocket attacks against the U.S. presence in Iraq, the Iraqi military said Friday — the strongest action to date by the new government in Baghdad against perpetrators suspected of ties to Iran.
The arrests marked a bold move by the government to crack down on groups that have long been a source of tension for U.S.-Iraq relations. Two senior Iraqi officials, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the 14 men who were arrested had ties to an Iran-backed militia group.
A series of rockets have struck close to U.S. installations inside the Green Zone and an Iraqi army base near to the airport in the Iraqi capital since Baghdad embarked on strategic talks with Washington on June 11.
France
Activists disrupt reopening of airport
PARIS — Twenty-nine environmental activists were arrested Friday after breaking onto a runway of Paris’ Orly Airport to protest plane emissions — just hours after the airport reopened for the first time since the virus pandemic grounded most air travel three months ago.
The activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) demanded that France’s domestic flights be immediately stopped because of the high carbon emissions they produce.
