Around the World

Pakistan
Suspect in rape of mother detained
LAHORE — Pakistani police on Sunday said they have arrested one of two suspects in the rape of a woman who was dragged from her car and attacked in front of her children after her car broke down on a desolate highway in central Punjab province.
The police said the woman had locked her car doors when she ran out of fuel. She called highway police for help. As she waited, police said two attackers broke her car window, dragged her outside and raped her in front of her terrified children. The suspects are also accused of stealing cash and jewelry from the woman before fleeing.
Germany
Driver stabbed, police probe motive
BERLIN — An assailant stabbed the driver of a car in western Germany early Sunday and investigators weren’t ruling out an Islamic extremist motive for the attack, police said.
Shortly after midnight, the unidentified assailant opened the door of a car that was driving slowly through Stolberg, near Aachen and close to the Belgian border, police said on Twitter. He stabbed the driver, who sustained wounds to the arm and later underwent an operation. Police said the injuries weren’t life-threatening.
They said the assailant is being sought nationwide and that police in the regional hub of Cologne took over the case “because an Islamist background cannot be ruled out.”
Syria
Schools open amid anti-virus measures
More than 3 million Syrian students started school in government-held areas Sunday, marking the first school day amid strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, state media reported.
Syria, which had a population of 23 million before its conflict began in March 2011, has registered 3,506 confirmed coronavirus cases as well as 152 deaths in government-held areas.
The actual number of cases is believed to be much higher, as the number of tests being done in the country is very low and many people in rural areas are unaware they are carrying the virus.
Iraq
Top Shiite cleric backs early elections
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s top Shiite cleric on Sunday threw his support behind the prime minister’s announcement that parliamentary elections will be held ahead of schedule next year, saying the timing should not serve the interests of political groups.
Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani’s comments came in a statement released by his office after a meeting with the U.N. envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert. A photo released by al-Sistani’s office showed the black-turbaned cleric meeting with the U.N. envoy and an interpreter.
Israel
Court sentences model Refaeli for tax evasion
TEL AVIV — An Israeli court sentenced top model Bar Refaeli on Sunday to nine months of community service and sentenced her mother to 16 months in prison, ending a prolonged tax evasion case that had sullied the image of a once-beloved national icon.
Refaeli entered the Tel Aviv courthouse in a beige T-shirt and wearing a light blue surgical face mask. She was accompanied by her father, Raffi, her mother, Zipi, and flanked by lawyers. The 35-year-old Refaeli and her mother were convicted in July on offenses of evading paying taxes on income nearing $10 million.
According to a plea bargain accepted by the court, the two were also ordered to pay a $1.5 million fine on top of millions of back taxes owed to the state. Zipi Refaeli is set to begin serving her prison sentence next week.
Wire reports
