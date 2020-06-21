Around the World

Pakistan
Indian fire kills girl, wounds her relatives
MUZAFFARABAD — Indian troops backed by artillery and long-range guns fired on villages along the border in the Pakistani-administered side of the Kashmir region, killing a 13-year-old-girl and wounding her mother and brother, local officials and Pakistan’s military said Sunday.
In a statement, the military blamed the Indian army for initiating Saturday night’s “unprovoked ceasefire violation” in the villages of Hajipir and Bedori. It said Pakistani troops “effectively responded” to the Indian fire, without elaborating.
Mortars fired by Indian troops also damaged several homes, according to local media reports and government officials.
Russia
Temperature hits 100 in Arctic Circle town
MOSCOW — A Siberian town with the world’s widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.
The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 100.4 degrees on Saturday, according to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that compiles Russian meteorological data.
The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 2,900 miles northeast of Moscow.
Report: Pussy Riot member held in probe
MOSCOW — Russian state news agency Tass says a prominent member of the protest group Pussy Riot has been detained by the police anti-extremism division.
The Mediazona website reported that Pyotr Verzilov was seized at his apartment by unidentified men who broke down the door on Sunday morning.
Tass cited a police source as saying Verzilov was detained as part of an investigation but did not report further details.
Verzilov publishes Mediazona. He attracted worldwide attention in 2018 when he and three other Pussy Riot activists entered the field of the World Cup final in Moscow to protest police brutality, an action for which they served 15 days in jail.
Britain
Coronavirus dampens Stonehenge solstice
LONDON — The coronavirus pandemic has prevented druids, pagans and partygoers from watching the sun rise at Stonehenge to mark the summer solstice this year.
The ancient stone circle in southwestern England usually draws thousands of people to mark the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. But Britain has banned mass gatherings as part of measures to contain COVID-19.
English Heritage, the body that oversees Stonehenge, livestreamed the sunrise instead. It said more than 3.6 million people watched as dawn broke
.
Congo
Longtime journalist dies of virus
John Bompengo, who covered Congo’s political turmoil as a freelance photographer and video journalist for The Associated Press over the course of 16 years has died, relatives said Sunday. He was 52.
The cause of death was complications due to the coronavirus. Bompengo had been hospitalized for about a week but his condition rapidly deteriorated Friday and he died Saturday.
Bompengo had contributed to AP since 2004, including coverage of the Ebola outbreak in northern Congo, in 2018. He also worked for the U.N.-backed news service, Radio Okapi.
Indonesia
Volcano spews ash, gas during new eruption
YOGYAKARTA — Indonesia’s most volatile volcano on Sunday spewed ash and hot gas in a massive column as high as 3.7 miles into the sky.
Mount Merapi’s clouds of ash, accompanied by a rumbling sound heard miles away, blanketed several villages on the main island of Java.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!