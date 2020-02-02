Around the World

Pakistan
Afghan militant shell kills 7 family members
PESHAWAR — At least seven members of the same Pakistani family were killed Sunday when their home was hit by a mortar round fired from across the border in Afghanistan by suspected militants, Pakistani police said.
Four children, two women and a man were killed in Bajur district, once a Taliban stronghold inside Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police official, Shahab-ud-Din. He said other civilians were also wounded.
Police and local officials provided no further details on the shelling. Police gave the name of the owner of the home that was struck, but did not say if he was among the casualties or if he was present at the time of the attack. Authorities said an investigation was underway.
Ecuador
President chided for harassment comments
QUITO — Ecuador’s President Lenín Moreno has scrambled to apologize for comments suggesting women tend to complain about sexual harassment when it comes from ugly people.
In a speech to investors Friday in the port city of Guayaquil, Moreno said men were under threat of being denounced for harassment and added, “at times, with harassment, they torment ugly people.
“That is to say, that the harassment is when it comes from an ugly person,” he added. “But if the person looks good according to the standards, they tend not to think necessarily that it is harassment.”
That prompted immediate outrage from women’s rights activists and others.
Governing party congresswoman Soleda Buendía complained on Twitter that Moreno “justifies and reproduces violence against women. You can’t joke about harassment, rape, femicide, trafficking, sexual exploitation. ... Nothing justifies expressions that revictimize us!”
Tanzania
20 dead in stampede during church service
DODOMA — Twenty people have died and a dozen others were injured in a stampede during a church meeting in the northern Tanzanian city of Moshi, the government said Sunday.
The stampede was caused by church faithful being ushered to pass through one exit at the meeting venue so they could walk on “anointed oil,” according to a statement by a government spokesman.
Hundreds of worshippers attended the prayer meeting Saturday led by Boniface Mwamposa, a popular preacher who heads the Arise and Shine Ministry Tanzania.
Tanzania’s Interior Minister George Simbachawene said Mwamposa had been arrested.
Simbachawene said the government will review the associations act, with the intention of strengthening the requirements to register as a church.
Australia
Driver charged after 4 children killed
SYDNEY — An allegedly drunken driver has been charged with 20 offenses including manslaughter after a SUV struck seven children on a Sydney sidewalk, killing four and seriously injuring a fifth.
The children were walking to buy ice cream when they were struck Saturday evening by a vehicle driven by Samuel Davidson, police said. Three of the children killed were siblings. The fourth child killed was the daughter of their father’s cousin.
