Around the World

Iraq
Rockets strike near US Embassy; no injuries
BAGHDAD — At least four rockets hit near the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and a Iraqi base hosting American troops inside the Green Zone early Sunday but caused no casualties and only minor damage, U.S. and Iraqi officials said.
The attack came just before 3:30 a.m. local time, according to Col. Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesman for the U.S. military operation in Iraq.
Three Iraqi security officials said two of the rockets fell inside the U.S. Embassy compound while another hit near the coalition base.
The attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.
United Kingdom
Valentine’s Day mural by Banksy is defaced
LONDON — The family that owns a house in southwest England where an artwork from Banksy appeared in time for Valentine’s Day has covered the mural after it was defaced.
Temporary fencing was also added Saturday to the home in Bristol and closed-circuit television has been installed to protect the artwork, which shows a young girl firing red flowers from a catapult.
The elusive artist confirmed the mural as his creation on his official Instagram account on Feb. 14. It was later defaced with an expletive.
Kelly Woodruff, the daughter of Edwin Simons, who owns the rented home on which the artwork appeared, said the family felt a “strong responsibility” to ensure that the artwork could be enjoyed by the general public.
“Due to the mindless vandalism to the artwork, the family have taken the very difficult decision to cover the artwork to try to protect it,” she said. “All measures are temporary and we ask that the public are patient while we work out the best way to clean the damage, restore and protect it for the future, so everyone can enjoy Banksy’s work.”
Costa Rica
Officials seize record 5 tons of cocaine
SAN JOSE — Costa Rican officials say they have seized more than 5 tons of cocaine, the largest such haul in the Central American country’s history.
The Public Security Ministry said the 11,128 pounds of cocaine were found Saturday evening in a shipping container at the Caribbean port of Moin. The container, supposedly holding ornamental plants, was destined for Rotterdam in the Netherlands.
Police said that as of Sunday the only person detained in connection with the seizure was a 46-year-old Costa Rican who had driven the shipment to the port.
Brazil
It’s a day for dogs at carnival parade
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil is ramping up toward the world’s most famous carnival celebrations and already the dogs have had their day.
Dozens of costumed dogs joined their owners in a traditional pre-Carnival parade Sunday along Avenida Atlantica bordering Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach.
The parade is one of many leading up to the formal start of Carnival on Feb. 21.
