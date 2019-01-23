IRAN
Whistle-blower sentenced to 5 years
TEHRAN — The official IRNA news agency reports that an Iranian court has sentenced a prominent journalist to five years in prison.
IRNA said Wednesday the court found Yashar Soltani guilty of false reporting and insulting entities. In recent years, Soltani has routinely published reports on corruption in Iranian public agencies.
Authorities in recent months have also detained several other journalists and activists on security-related charges.
PUERTO RICO
Those who lost jobs to hurricanes get aid
SAN JUAN — Puerto Ricans who lost their jobs after hurricanes Maria and Irma can start applying for disaster unemployment assistance after the U.S. doubled the 26 weeks of benefits, officials announced Wednesday.
The National Employment Law Project estimates that more 10,000 Puerto Ricans are eligible and that lump-sum payments could total nearly $30 million, with overall individual payments ranging from $2,000 to $3,000.
But legal advocates worry the conditions set by Puerto Rico’s government will make it hard for many to apply, including that workers have to provide the required documents in person and that internet options are not available.
Advocates are trying to reach out to families that qualify but worry they won’t reach many given that more than an estimated 130,000 people fled Puerto Rico after the two major hurricanes hit the Caribbean in September 2017.
CONGO
Outgoing president urges national unity
KINSHASA — With less than 24 hours left in his rule, Congo’s President Joseph Kabila on Wednesday urged the nation to “massively” support incoming leader Felix Tshisekedi after a disputed election that surprised the world by bringing an opposition leader to power.
Kabila is stepping aside after more than two turbulent years of delayed elections as many Congolese feared he was seeking a way to stay in office. He praised Congo’s 80 million people: “Thanks to your maturity, the elections unrolled amid calm.” This is the vast central African nation’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960.
In a brief, late-night address, Kabila urged the Congolese people to unite in a “grand coalition” against what he called the “predatory forces that will band together to monopolize our natural resources.” The country has trillions of dollars’ worth of mineral wealth, some of it key to smartphones and electric cars worldwide, yet suffers from underdevelopment and conflict.
AUSTRALIA
Dual citizen writer detained in China
CANBERRA — The Australian government said on Thursday a Chinese-Australian writer had been detained in China in what a friend suspects is part of a backlash against Canada’s arrest of a top Chinese telecommunications executive.
Novelist and influential online commentator Yang Hengjun was a Chinese diplomat before he became an Australian citizen. Friends say the 53-year-old had been living in the United States with his wife and stepdaughter and had returned to China late last week.
Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement Chinese authorities had informed the Australian Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday that they had detained Yang.
“The department is seeking to clarify the nature of this detention and to obtain consular access to him, in accordance with the bilateral consular agreement, as a matter of priority,” the statement said.
The detention comes a month after China’s detention of two Canadians, entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, in what was widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.
The Associated Press