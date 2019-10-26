Netherlands
Brexit beach party suffers delay
THE HAGUE — A Dutch beach party set up so people could wave goodbye to Britain as it left the European Union has — perhaps inevitably — suffered a delay.
Organizers of the Brexit aan Zee party announced Saturday that the event, which was to happen Oct. 31, the deadline for Britain to leave the EU, has been postponed.
The party grew out of an online joke that went viral into a festival involving bands and food trucks on a beach near Amsterdam.
Ron Toekook, who had the idea of standing on the North Sea beach at Wijk aan Zee and waving farewell to the United Kingdom, says financing the party proved impossible in such a short time. He says the party will now happen early next year.
Spain
Separatists rally for release of prisoners
BARCELONA — Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards in the restive region of Catalonia are protesting in Barcelona against the imprisonment of nine separatist leaders for their roles in an illegal 2017 secession bid.
Barcelona’s police say 350,000 people are rallying in downtown Barcelona on Saturday, many waving pro-independence flags for Catalonia.
The rally is organized by the main pro-secession grassroots groups who want to create a new state in northeastern Spain.
The sentences sparked peaceful protests in Barcelona and other nearby cities that later spiraled into violent clashes with police. Protesters say Spain has criminalized the political process of dissent.
North Macedonia
Police raid house, find 81 migrants
SKOPJE — Police in North Macedonia say they have found 81 migrants hidden in a house near the country’s northern border with Serbia and arrested a suspected migrant trafficker.
Police early Saturday raided the house of a 50-year-old man whom they suspected of migrant smuggling and found 81 migrants, including 19 minors. Police gave no details on how long the migrants were kept in the house, or their exact nationalities.
The migrants are believed to have entered North Macedonia from Greece and were on their way to Serbia. They were transferred to a migrant shelter and are expected to be deported back to Greece.
India
City sets Guinness record lighting oil lamps
AYODHYA — The Indian city of Ayodhya on Saturday set a Guinness world record by illuminating hundreds of thousands of earthen lamps as part of an annual Hindu festival.
Representatives from the Guinness World Records handed over the certificate to Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, after witnessing the lighting of 409,000 oil lamps on the banks of river Sarayu.
They monitored the effort with the aid of drone cameras.
“Over 6,000 volunteers, majority of them college students, laboriously worked to ensure that lamps burn in a systematic pattern for the prescribed time frame,” Anuj Jha, district magistrate of Ayodhya, told The Associated Press.
Ethiopia
67 killed in days of unrest, police say
ADDIS ABABA — Police in Ethiopia say 67 people have died in several days of unrest that have led the army to deploy troops to restore calm.
The head of the Oromia Police Commission, Kefyalew Tefera, told the Oromia Broadcasting Network on Saturday that another 213 people have been wounded. He said several people were arrested after attempts to incite violence along religious and ethnic lines.
Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has not commented on the unrest that poses the most serious challenge to his rule.
The crisis began when prominent activist Jawar Mohammed told supporters the government had removed his personal security detail. He has since urged calm.
Japan
$1.84 million diamond stolen from jewelry fair
TOKYO — Japanese police are investigating a $1.84 million diamond allegedly stolen from an international jewelry trade show near Tokyo.
The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 p.m. Thursday. An hour later, just after closing time, the diamond was gone and the jewelry case was unlocked, according to police.
Police said Saturday they suspect the alleged theft took place sometime in the final hour of the crowded exhibit at Yokohama, near Tokyo. The sparkly stone, exhibited by a company in Saitama, north of Tokyo, was the only item missing. Nobody has been arrested.
Investigators are checking security camera footage that showed a man reaching toward a showcase during the suspected time of theft.
Wire reports