Around the world

Colombia
2 days of protests leave 13 dead, 400+ injured
BOGOTA — Two days of protests in Colombia over the death of a man in police custody have left 13 people dead and over 400 injured, authorities said Friday.
The violence rocking Bogota following Javier Ordóñez’s death spilled into a second night of smaller protests and clashes with police late Thursday.
The Defense Ministry reported 13 people dead, 209 civilians injured and 194 officers hurt. Dozens of city buses were vandalized, including 13 set ablaze. Sixty police precincts have also been damaged during the unrest.
Mexico
Farmers hold out at dam as tensions build
MEXICO CITY — Hundreds of farmers continued to hold a remote dam in northern Mexico Friday as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tried to explain to the country why water must be released to the United States under an international treaty.
Concern was building that if the farmers refuse to budge, the National Guard would be sent in again and there could be violence. The farmers say they’re worried about having enough water for their crops. When they took control of the dam Tuesday, they closed the valves that were releasing water from the reservoir.
Overnight, power to the La Boquilla dam site in Chihuahua was cut and there were reports that cell phone service there had also dropped, making activists suspect a move by authorities to evict them could be imminent.
López Obrador repeated Friday that he believes the protest is driven more by politics than water concerns. He said the farmers should be told, “There is no lack of water, they won’t run out of water, which is already 100% guaranteed for this cycle.”
Britain
Assange court case to resume after false virus alarm
LONDON — The London court hearing on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition from Britain to the United States is set to resume after a COVID-19 test on one of the participating lawyers came back negative, WikiLeaks said Friday,
District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ordered the proceedings adjourned Thursday while a lawyer representing the U.S. government was tested for the coronavirus.
WikiLeaks said the case is now set to continue on Monday.
Germany
2 men get lengthy sentences in child abuse case
BERLIN — A court in western Germany convicted two 39-year-old men Friday of serious sexual abuse of children in a case linked to a large network of suspects uncovered last year.
The regional court in Moenchengladbach sentenced a man from nearby Krefeld to 13 years and six months in prison for raping his daughter and the niece of the other defendant, who was sentenced to 14 years and six months.
The men, whose lawyers indicated they would appeal the verdicts, weren’t identified for privacy reasons.
Police said officers stumbled across images the men had produced and shared online after raiding the home of another man from the western town Bergisch Gladbach.
Hungary
Leader Orban says he is rooting for Trump victory
BUDAPEST — Hungary’s prime minister said Friday that he is rooting for the reelection of U.S President Donald Trump because what he represents “is good for Central Europe.”
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he was in his kitchen when Trump called him Thursday evening and they had a long talk about the pandemic situation in the United States, the U.S. electoral outlook and bilateral issues.
“What the president represents is good for Central Europe, which is why we are rooting — at least me, personally — for him to win the election,” Orban said Friday on state radio.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!