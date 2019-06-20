ISRAEL
Kraft pledges $20M to fight anti-Semitism
JERUSALEM — The owner of the New England Patriots accepted Israel’s prestigious Genesis Prize, known as the “Jewish Nobel,” at a lavish ceremony on Thursday, where he pledged $20 million to establish a foundation dedicated to combating anti-Semitism and the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel.
The feting and gala ceremony in his honor in Jerusalem offered Kraft a welcome reprieve just four months after he was charged with soliciting a prostitute at a Florida massage parlor. The 78-year-old billionaire businessman has pleaded innocent but also issued a written apology.
He was awarded the 2019 Genesis Prize in recognition of his philanthropy and commitment to combatting anti-Semitism. Organizers said his foundation would continue to address anti-Semitism, along with the Palestinian-led movement to boycott, divest from, and place sanctions on Israel, known as BDS, and “other efforts to delegitimize Israel.”
The $1 million award is granted each year to a person recognized as an inspiration to the next generation of Jews through professional achievement and commitment to Jewish values.
GUATEMALA
Gay congressman to take legislative seat
GUATEMALA CITY — Aldo Iván Dávila Morales is poised to take up a seat in Guatemala’s congress in January, making history as the first openly gay man elected to the country’s legislature.
Proudly gay and living with HIV, the 41-year-old activist says the rainbow flag will not be his only cause. He intends to begin his congressional career with three main agenda points: Fighting endemic corruption, ensuring Guatemalans’ right to health care and defending human rights, with a focus on the LGBTQ community.
GREAT BRITAIN
Harry, Meghan to start new foundation
LONDON — Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be starting their own foundation to support their charitable endeavors, formally spinning off from the entity Prince Harry and Prince William established together a decade ago.
The long-expected change is intended to better align the work and interests of Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle.
