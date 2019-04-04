NEW ZEALAND
Mental-health tests ordered for mosque suspect
CHRISTCHURCH— A New Zealand judge has ordered that the man accused of killing 50 people at two New Zealand mosques undergo two mental health tests to determine if he's fit to enter pleas in the case.
High Court judge Cameron Mander made the order Friday during a hearing in which 28-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant appeared via video link from a prison room as family members and victims watched, some in wheelchairs and hospital gowns and still recovering from gunshot wounds.
Mander said nothing should be read into his order, as it was a normal step in such a case.
MEXICO
'El Chapo's wife to pitch fashion brand
MEXICO CITY — The wife of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has launched an appeal to fashion designers to propose designs for a clothing line named after her husband.
Emma Coronel posted a message on her Instagram account this week saying "I invite clothing designers who are starting out and who want to join the project, to work with me."
Coronel has dubbed the line "El Chapo Guzmán: JGL," but she has had a little trouble registering her husband's name as a trademark. Authorities say the fact that it's the name of a criminal "violates public order, morality and good manners."
She has also struggled with exactly what contribution to fashion could be made by a short, stocky man who was best known for fleeing through sewers in a filthy tank-top T-shirt.
GREAT BRITAIN
Royalty helps launch Netflix show on Earth, climate
LONDON — A new eight-part Netflix series chronicling life on Earth and the threat posed by climate change has received a royal sendoff at London's Natural History Museum.
Prince Charles lauded the "Our Planet" series and its narrator David Attenborough at the world premiere Thursday night. He was joined by sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
Charles praised Attenborough, 92, for helping to "lift the veil of ignorance from our eyes about the intricate and integrated beauty of our home."
The ambitious Netflix series, produced in conjunction with the World Wildlife Fund and Silverback Films, was four years in the making and involved 600 crew members filming in 50 countries and on each continent.
YEMEN
Cholera surging again, officials say
SANAA — Cholera is surging once again in Yemen, with the U.N. reporting that the number of suspected cases has doubled in March over previous months and doctors in overwhelmed health facilities fearing it could rival a 2017 outbreak that spiraled into the world's worst flare-up.
The surge underscores how Yemen, which has endured multiple outbreaks of cholera amid four years of civil war, still isn't able to stop its spread.
"We receive cases around the clock. Sometimes three to four cases a minute," said Dr. Ismail al-Mansouri.
There were 76,152 new suspected cases and 195 deaths in March, compared to about 32,000 cases in February and 39,000 in January. The March toll brought the number of those believed to have died from cholera this year to nearly 300.
