RUSSIA
Russian, Chinese leaders hail closer ties
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted Chinese leader Xi Jinping for Kremlin talks that reflected increasingly close ties between the two countries that were communist rivals during the Cold War.
Xi called Putin his “close friend,” noting that they have met nearly 30 times over the last six years. The trip marked Xi’s eighth visit to Russia since he took the helm in 2012.
Relations between Russia and China have become increasingly close as they both face mounting tensions with the U.S.
UNITED NATIONS
Report: 2M Somalis could die of starvation
A United Nations emergency relief coordinator says more than 2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by summer’s end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken African country.
U.N. Undersecretary-General Mark Lowcock says about $700 million is needed after a rainless season that has killed both livestock and crops.
Of a Somali population of 15 million people, more than 3 million are struggling just to meet minimum food requirements, he said, and the shortages are about 40 percent worse now than this past winter.
GREAT BRITAIN
Amerian author wins prize for fiction
LONDON — U.S. writer Tayari Jones has won the Women’s Prize for fiction with her novel “An American Marriage.”
Jones’ best-selling novel — selected by Oprah Winfrey for her book club — centers on a successful African-American couple in Atlanta whose marriage is tested by when the husband is imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit.
Founded in 1996, the 30,000-pound ($38,000) prize is open to female English-language writers from around the world.
The Associated Press