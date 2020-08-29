Around the World

France
Horses killed in mysterious mutilations
PARIS — Armed with knives, some knowledge of their prey and a large dose of cruelty, attackers are going after horses and ponies in pastures across France in what may be ritual mutilations.
Police are stymied by the macabre attacks that include slashings and worse. Most often, an ear — usually the right one — has been cut off, recalling the matador’s trophy in a bullring.
Up to 30 attacks have been reported in France, from the mountainous Jura region in the east to the Atlantic coast, many this summer, the agriculture minister said Friday. One attack was registered in February, according to the newsmagazine Le Point. With each attack, the mystery only seems to grow.
“We are excluding nothing,” Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said Friday on France-Info, before heading to a riding club in the Saone-et-Loire region, in east central France, where a horse was attacked a day earlier.
Britain
UN agency urges help for Banksy-sponsored migrant ship
LONDON — The U.N. refugee agency urged European nations on Saturday to let in hundreds of migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea by humanitarian boats — including one sponsored by street artist Banksy.
The UNHCR and the International Organization of Migration said more than 200 rescued refugees and migrants needed to immediately get off the nonprofit search-and-rescue ship MV Louise Michel, which they said was “currently far beyond its safe carrying capacity.”
The bright pink ship was painted by renowned street artist Banksy, who released a video Saturday on Instagram confirming his involvement in the rescue operation.
“Like most people who make it in the art world, I bought a yacht to cruise the Med,” he wrote in captions accompanying the video. “It’s a French Navy vessel we converted into a lifeboat because EU authorities deliberately ignore distress calls from non-Europeans.”
The subversive artist continued: “All Black Lives Matter.”
China
2-story restaurant collapses in China, killing 17 people
BEIJING — Seventeen people were killed in China after a two-story restaurant collapsed during a gathering Saturday morning, state media said.
The official Xinhua News Agency said 28 other people were injured in the accident, including seven in serious condition.
The restaurant was in Shanxi province’s Xiangfen county, about 400 miles southwest of Beijing.
The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.
Hundreds of rescue workers, wearing hardhats and face masks, searched for trapped people in a daylong operation.
Belarus
Country bans foreign journalists as Putin backs contested vote
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko banned foreign journalists from covering the street protests in Belarus as he ratchets up the crackdown following his contested landslide victory in the Aug. 9 elections.
Belarus’s Foreign Ministry withdrew the accreditation of more than a dozen reporters working for foreign media outlets, including AFP, BBC, Reuters, Associated Press, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, the BBC and other media reported Saturday.
The U.S. and the European Union have accused Lukashenko of rigging the vote in his favor and have criticized the subsequent police repression of protesters. The EU has pledged to expand its sanctions against Belarus, which has been ruled by Lukashenko since 1994.
