GUATEMALA
DHS chief meets to discuss asylum seekers
GUATEMALA CITY — Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan met Thursday with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales to discuss an agreement under which many asylum seekers would have to file claims in this Central American nation rather than in the United States.
Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart was present at the meeting with Morales. He said McAleenan expressed concern about getting the agreement ratified quickly. Degenhart said it would be sent to Guatemalan lawmakers soon.
He said the agreement had to first be ratified by Guatemalan legislators and receive a final decision by the Constitutional Court before it could take effect.
PUERTO RICO
Residents unsure who new governor will be
SAN JUAN — Less than 24 hours before Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was expected to leave office, Puerto Ricans had no idea who would replace him as political chaos threatened to paralyze the island with a constitutional crisis.
Rosselló has promised to step down at 5 p.m. Friday in response to huge street protests by Puerto Ricans outraged at corruption, mismanagement and an obscenity-laced chat that was leaked in which the governor and 11 male allies made fun of women, gay people and victims of Hurricane Maria.
As one of his last acts, Rosselló put forward veteran politician and lawyer Pedro Pierluisi to fill the vacant secretary of state post, next in line for the governorship under the U.S. territory's constitution.
Pierluisi is a former representative to the U.S. Congress seen by most ordinary Puerto Ricans as a conciliatory, relatively uncontroversial figure, unlikely to be met by continued street demonstrations.
"I offered to take a step forward for Puerto Rico at this moment given my love for my country," Pierluisi said. "My only loyalty as governor, if I have the support of legislators, is to the people of Puerto Rico.
CHILE
Strong quake strikes central coast
SANTIAGO — A strong earthquake hit off the coast of central Chile on Thursday though there are no immediate reports of damage or injury.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 quake struck at 2:28 p.m. local time and was centered 59 miles northwest of San Antonio in the region of Valparaiso.
It was felt throughout the central part of the South American nation, but the national emergency office said there were no immediate reports of damage or injury and the navy discounted any threat of a tsunami.
CONGO
Kin to ebola victim test positive for disease
KINSHASA — The wife and 1-year-old daughter of the man who died of Ebola in Goma this week have tested positive for the disease, health officials confirmed Thursday, the first transmission of the virus inside the densely populated crossroads city on the border with Rwanda, a scenario that health experts have long feared.
Rwanda briefly closed its border with Congo over the virus outbreak in the city of more than 2 million as the painstaking work of finding, tracking and vaccinating people who had contact with the man — and the contacts of those contacts — began.
The man died on Wednesday after spending several days at home with his large family while showing symptoms. Congo's presidency said the entire family was at "high risk" and in quarantine. The Ebola coordinator for North Kivu province, Dr. Aruna Abedi, confirmed the wife's case to The Associated Press hours after that of the child.
This outbreak has killed more than 1,800 people, nearly a third of them children. It is now the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, and last month the World Health Organization declared it a rare global emergency.
The Associated Press