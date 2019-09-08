Zimbabwe
State media: Mugabe to be buried Sunday
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe is expected to be buried next Sunday, state media reported.
Mugabe, an ex-guerrilla leader who became the southern African country’s first leader following independence from white minority rule in 1980 and held on to power until he was forced to resign in 2017, died in Singapore on Friday.
His body will arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, the Sunday Mail quoted presidential spokesman George Charamba as saying.
According to Charamba, Mnangagwa and family members will receive the body, which will be taken to his rural home, about 53 miles southwest of Harare before being placed in a giant stadium for public viewing.
Jordan
Teachers launch strike,
demand raise in pay
AMMAN, Jordan — Teachers in Jordan are launching an open-ended strike after negotiations with the government failed to yield a raise.
A Jordanian teacher’s union announced the strike Sunday, saying the government hasn’t implemented a 50% salary increase agreed upon in 2014.
Jordan is a staunch military and political ally of the West in a turbulent region. In June, 2018, a proposed tax hike triggered strikes and the largest anti-government protests in recent years, eventually leading King Abdullah II to replace his prime minister.
On Thursday, thousands of Jordanian teachers protested in the capital, Amman, demanding higher wages. Some scuffled with security forces during the demonstration.
Israel
PM’s office airbrushes over Netanyahu’s gaffe
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has released a video that clumsily tries to edit out a gaffe where he calls the British prime minister the wrong name.
Netanyahu misspoke at Sunday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, referring to his British counterpart Boris Johnson as Boris Yeltsin, the former Russian president who died in 2007. Cabinet ministers immediately corrected his error.
But an official video of the meeting released hours later cuts away from Netanyahu at the moment he says Yeltsin — instead he’s heard saying “Boris Johnson.”
Libya
Charity boat rescues 50 migrants on dinghy
Humanitarian groups SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders rescued 50 migrants on Sunday from a rubber dinghy off Libya’s coast and brought them aboard their charity ship, Ocean Viking.
An AP journalist aboard the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking witnessed the rescue of a pregnant woman, 12 minors and 37 men, all from sub-Saharan Africa. It happened about 14 nautical miles from Libya.
Libyan authorities, responsible for search and rescue in that area of the Mediterranean, didn’t answer multiple contact attempts by Ocean Viking.
Authorities in Rome and Malta, when contacted, referred Ocean Viking to their Libyan counterparts. A fishing vessel seen near the boat didn’t respond to contact
.
Yemen
Saudi Arabia, UAE call for halt in fighting
SANAA, Yemen — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are calling for an end to fighting in southern Yemen between forces loyal to the internationally recognized government and UAE-backed separatists.
The joint statement urges President Mansour Abed Rabbo Hadi’s government and the secessionist Southern Transitional Council to prepare for “constructive” talks in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi-led coalition against the Houthi rebel group has been undermined by recent infighting between government and STC forces, which are ostensibly allies.
The Associated Press