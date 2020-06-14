Around the World

Germany
Driver hits group; 1 killed, 6 hurt
BERLIN — An intoxicated driver drove his car into a group of people standing outside a bar in southwestern Germany early Sunday, leaving one person dead and six injured, police said.
Police said that the driver, a 51-year-old local man, was driving in the wrong direction down a one-way street when he plowed into the group shortly after midnight in the town of Pirmasens.
A 39-year-old man was killed and six other people were hurt, some of them seriously. A test found that the driver was nearly four times above the legal alcohol limit for driving.
It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the driver striking the group of people and police had yet to question the man, who was taken to a hospital for tests, by Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said that he had fled the scene of another traffic collision nearby shortly before, police said.
Armenia
More than 90 arrested at protest
YEREVAN — More than 90 demonstrators were arrested Sunday in clashes between police and protesters outside the headquarters of Armenia’s national security service.
The protest in the capital, Yerevan, took place after security service officers conducted a search at the residence of the leader of the country’s principal opposition party.
A criminal investigation of the Prosperous Armenia party’s leader, tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, says he is suspected of conducting unlicensed gambling activities that have deprived the government of revenue.
Tsarukyan claims the allegations are political. His party holds 25 of the Armenian parliament’s 132 seats.
Israel
US billionaire’s son deported for breaking virus rules
JERUSALEM — Israel said Sunday it was deporting the son of American media magnate Shari Redstone for violating the country’s coronavirus quarantine rules while paying a secret visit to his model girlfriend.
Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority said it had granted Brandon Korff an exceptional permit to enter the country on Friday to visit his brother, who is serving in the Israeli military.
It said Korff “violated the isolation orders from the moment he entered the country and met his Israeli partner” and “stayed with her in the same apartment.” It said Korff, son of the chairwoman of ViacomCBS, was ordered to leave the country immediately.
The statement did not identify the partner. But Korff, who is in his mid-30s, is dating Israeli model Yael Shelbia.
China
18 dead, 189 hurt as tanker truck explodes
BEIJING — A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, killing 18 people and injuring at least 189 others, authorities said.
The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings. One photo showed firefighters hosing down a row of buildings with blown-out facades well into the night.
The truck carrying liquefied gas exploded around 4:45 p.m. on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.
A second explosion followed when the truck fell onto a factory workshop, Xinhua said.
The Wenling city government information office said on its social media account that houses and workshops collapsed and 189 people were treated at six hospitals.
India
Popular Bollywood actor found dead
MUMBAI — Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, police and Indian media reports said.
Initial reports citing police said the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra.
Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being investigated.
Rajput, who started as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in “Kai Po Che,” based on the book by Chetan Bhagat.
Social media was flooded with condolences for the actor, with many reacting to the news with disbelief.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!