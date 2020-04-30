Around the World

Vatican City
Vatican ends investigation into teen’s disappearance
The Vatican has formally closed its latest investigation into the 1983 disappearance of an employee’s 15-year-old daughter after digging up a Holy See cemetery in search of her remains.
The mystery of Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance has horrified and intrigued Italians for decades. The cold case resurfaced last year after an anonymous tip to the missing girl’s family suggested her body might be buried in the Teutonic cemetery inside the walls of Vatican City.
The Vatican had underground burial chambers near the cemetery opened and brought in forensic experts to investigate. But tests on thousands of bone fragments determined the remains long predated Emanuela’s disappearance, the most recent ones having been interred about 100 years ago.
Based on the findings, Vatican prosecutors asked for the investigation to be shelved, and on Thursday, the Vatican said its tribunal judge had accepted the request.
Greece
Officials: Nation will accept 100 migrant kids, 30 adults
ATHENS — Greece’s migration ministry said Thursday Finland has agreed to take in 100 unaccompanied refugee children and 30 adults, expanding the number of European countries that have begun taking in young asylum-seekers from Greece.
Greece’s Migration and Asylum ministry said the agreement came in a call between deputy minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos and senior Finnish Interior Ministry official Olli-Poika Parviainen, adviser to Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo.
In February, the Finnish Interior Ministry said it would take up to 175 asylum-seekers from camps in Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Malta “to alleviate the humanitarian situation” of refugees in the Mediterranean members of the European Union.
The children, and the adults who will be reunited with family members already in Finland, will be relocated in the coming weeks, by the end of May, Greece’s ministry said, adding this was “a decision of practical solidarity” by the Nordic country.
Philippines
Communist force says it won’t extend cease-fire
MANILA — Philippine communist guerrillas said Thursday they have decided to end a 36-day cease-fire declared during the coronavirus pandemic because of military attacks.
The Communist Party of the Philippines said it would not extend the cease-fire, which expired Thursday night, and ordered New People’s Army rebels to return to an offensive posture. The rebels heeded the U.N. chief’s call last month for a global halt to fighting during the outbreak.
The party said in a statement that the refusal of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration to halt attacks “made the further extension of the New People’s Army cease-fire impossible.”
Guyana
3 soldiers dead, 1 injured during training exercise
GEORGETOWN — Three soldiers in Guyana were killed and one was severely injured during a demolition training exercise at an inland army base on Thursday, the military said.
The Guyana Defense Force said it was investigating the explosion at an “arms store complex” at Camp Stephenson, about 30 miles south of Georgetown.
“Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the soldiers were involved in the preparation of pyrotechnics for demolition when the incident occurred,” a military statement said.
Albania
Alleged IS member arrested; tied to attacks in Germany
TIRANA — A 24-year-old man wanted in Germany for allegedly belonging to a cell that planned attacks on behalf of the Islamic State group has been arrested in Albania, police said Thursday.
Albanian police said the suspect, a citizen of Tajikistan identified only as K.Z., was arrested on an international warrant issued by a federal court in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Police said in a statement that the man is accused of being part of a terror group that has “founded a terror cell in Germany to make Jihad on behalf of the Islamic State.”
The statement did not say why the suspect was in Albania.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!