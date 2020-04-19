Around the World

China
Lab chief: Wuhan lab not source of virus
The head of the Institute of Virology in the Chinese city of Wuhan has rejected allegations in the United States that the novel coronavirus could have originated in his laboratory.
“There’s no way this virus came out from us,” said Yuan Zhiming in an interview with state television, the English-language transcript of which was published by Chinese media on Sunday.
“We clearly know what kind of virus research is going on in the institute and how the institute manages viruses and samples,” he added. More generally, he said, “there is no evidence to prove that the virus has artificial or synthetic traces.”
Turkey
Erdogan, Trump agree on ‘close cooperation’
ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Trump have spoken on the phone, discussing the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral relations and regional developments.
According to an account of the phone call shared by the Turkish presidency’s office on Sunday, the two leaders agreed to continue their “close cooperation” against the threats posed by the coronavirus on public health and the economy. This would be a “necessity of the spirit of solidarity required by being NATO allies,” the message said.
Canada
Trudeau: Border to remain closed
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that Canada and the United States had agreed to keep their border closed for all nonessential travel for another 30 days.
“Canada and the United States have agreed to extend by another 30 days the border measures that are currently in place,” Trudeau said during televised remarks.
He said the move will “keep people on both sides of the border safe.”
The two countries temporarily closed their shared border on March 18.
Russia
Businessman tries life as deliveryman
MOSCOW — A Moscow businessman tired of being stuck at home roaming the internet due to the coronavirus lockdown has temporarily switched to the low-paid but physically active job of delivering meals.
Sergey Nochovnyy, 38, said he hasn’t lost his own business and that he signed up with a major delivery company because he wanted to “look at life from another angle” and get outdoors amid the restrictions imposed on movement.
Authorities in the Russian capital have ordered most Muscovites who don’t work in vital industries to stay home in an effort to stymie the spread of the coronavirus. Only visits to nearby stores and pharmacies are allowed, and the lockdown has spurred demand for delivery services.
Wire reports
