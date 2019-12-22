Around the World

Croatia
Exit poll, early tally indicate runoff for president
ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia’s tight presidential election appeared set to be decided in a runoff as initial returns and an exit poll suggested that none of the candidates won the office outright during the first round of voting Sunday.
Exit poll results released by state broadcaster HRT said that liberal opposition candidate Zoran Milanovic was leading the race, followed by conservative incumbent Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic and right-wing singer Miroslav Skoro.
With about 62% of ballots counted, the partial election returns indicated a similar outcome.
If confirmed in the final tally, Milanovic, a leftist former prime minister, and Grabar Kitarovic, who is seeking a second consecutive term, would face each other in the second round vote on Jan. 5.
Hong Kong
Clashes erupt at rally to support China’s Uighurs
Clashes broke out Sunday between Hong Kong police and protesters at a rally in support of China’s Uighur minority.
Police arrested two protesters who were attempting to burn a Chinese flag at the rally, which was attended by several hundred people.
Some were holding signs emblazoned with the blue and white flag of the independence movement in the northwestern Chinese territory of Xinjiang.
China has been accused of a mass crackdown against Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, with reports of millions being held in heavily secured, prison-like camps.
North Korea
NBC: Plant making missiles that can reach US is expanded
North Korea has added a structure to a factory linked to the production of intercontinental ballistic missiles, NBC News reported, raising concerns the reclusive country will resume testing weapons that can reach the U.S.
The commercial satellite images from Planet Labs show a temporary structure added to the site that can accommodate the raising of a launcher arm for such long-range missiles, according to NBC. The news report cited an analysis by Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.
Philippines
Troops rescue 2 Indonesians held by militants
MANILA — Philippine forces rescued two of three Indonesian hostages Sunday after a gun battle with their captors from the Muslim militant group Abu Sayyaf in the southern jungles, a regional military commander said.
A soldier and a militant were killed in two successive firefights at dawn that allowed troops to rescue the two Indonesians in the mountainous hinterlands off Panamao town in Sulu province, said Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.
Troops, backed by rocket-firing helicopters, were pursuing the militants in an effort to rescue the third Indonesian, he said.
“We have cordoned the area so we are very optimistic that we will recover the remaining Indonesian,” Sobejana told reporters.
Afghanistan
President appears to win new term in initial results
KABUL — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appears to have narrowly won a second term, according to preliminary results from September’s balloting that were announced Sunday, although his main challenger rejected the outcome as illegitimate.
If the outcome stands despite the complaints of ballot fraud, it could give Ghani the authority he has sought to demand a leading role in peace talks with the Taliban in the country devastated by decades of war.
In a nationally televised address from the presidential palace later in the day, Ghani claimed victory over his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who serves as Afghanistan’s chief executive in a fragile national unity government.
West Bank
Banksy makes politically charged Nativity scene
BETHLEHEM — The mysterious street artist known as Banksy has displayed a politically charged Nativity scene in Bethlehem, the town revered as Jesus’ birthplace, just in time for the busy Christmas season.
The artwork, named “Scar of Bethlehem,” depicts the birth of Jesus under Israel’s West Bank separation barrier with a bullet hole shaped like a star. The piece is displayed at the “Walled Off Hotel,” a Palestinian guesthouse in Bethlehem that was designed by Banksy and is filled with his artwork.
“We see there is a scar,” Banksy said. “A hole on the wall marks the wall and the life in Bethlehem.”
Wire reports