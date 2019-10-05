Ethiopia
Citizens celebrate thanksgiving festival in capital
ADDIS ABABA — Hundreds of thousands of people in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa are celebrating a festival widely seen as promoting peace and unity.
The annual Irrecha festival is a thanksgiving event for the Oromo, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group.
But the colorful event attracts revelers from other ethnic groups across the country.
In recent years the festival has been politically charged, with people using the opportunity to voice dissent against the governing party.
North Korea
Official decries breakdown of talks US says were ‘good’
North Korea’s chief negotiator said Saturday that discussions with the U.S. on Pyongyang’s nuclear program have broken down, but Washington said the two sides had “good discussions” that it intends to build on in two weeks.
The North Korean negotiator, Kim Miyong Gil, said the talks in Stockholm had “not fulfilled our expectations and broke down. I am very displeased about it.”
Saturday’s talks were the first between the U.S. and North Korea since the February breakdown of the second summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.
Pakistan
Thousands march to militarized line
MUZAFFARABAD — Thousands of people in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir have begun marching toward the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the territory between Pakistan and India to protest the lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Toqeer Gillani, a leader of Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front, said Saturday the group will cross the frontier near Chakoti.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned against crossing the line.
He said on Twitter that doing so would support the “Indian narrative.” India blames Pakistan for militancy in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
India
Prime ministers stress safe return of Rohingya refugees
NEW DELHI — The prime ministers of India and Bangladesh have agreed on the need for greater efforts to facilitate the safe return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who have fled violence in Myanmar and taken refuge in Bangladesh, a joint statement said Saturday.
The statement, issued during a visit to India by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said she and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed that the measures should include improving security and socio-economic conditions in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
India will provide additional humanitarian aid to help refugees living in camps in Bangladesh, according to the statement.
In what has become Asia’s largest refugee crisis in decades, some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have taken shelter in Bangladesh.
Germany
Climate activists build camp outside chancellery
BERLIN — German members of the international protest movement Extinction Rebellion have started setting up a camp outside Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office ahead of a planned week of demonstrations for new climate policies.
Organizer Annemarie Botzki said Saturday some 5,000 people from across Germany are expected for the protest which is aimed at urging the government to pursue policies based on grassroots proposals drawing on expert opinion.
She says the government’s recent climate proposal is “entirely insufficient” and that Germany’s “climate policies haven’t been sufficient for years.”
The protesters plan to block major arteries in the German capital, beginning Monday with Potsdamer Platz, following the example of their group’s actions in London and elsewhere earlier this year.
