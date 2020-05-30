Around the World

Italy
Court: Uber exploited its delivery workers
ROME — A court in Milan has ordered the appointment of a judicial administrator to oversee Uber Italy for one year after determining the company’s food delivery service exploited workers, according to Italian news reports.
The decision on Friday came amid an ongoing investigation into Uber’s activities in Italy.
Italian news agency ANSA quoted the court saying that Uber’s treatment of delivery workers was similar to the “caporalato” system used by organized crime groups to pay desperate migrants a pittance to do farm or construction work off the books.
Iran
Europeans criticize US
on Iran nuclear waivers
The western European parties to the landmark nuclear deal with Iran on Saturday criticized a U.S. decision to end nearly all of the last vestiges of sanctions relief provided under the 2015 pact.
The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the deal with Iran in 2018, leaving the others involved — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia — struggling to keep it alive.
The deal promises Iran economic incentives in return for curbs on its nuclear program. The deal was meant to prevent Iran from developing a bomb, even though Iran said it did not want to do that.
Burkina Faso
Islamic extremists blamed in killing of 15
OUAGADOUGOU — Islamic extremists killed at least 15 people, including children, in an attack on a group of traders traveling between towns in northern Burkina Faso, the government said Saturday.
The victims of Friday’s attack in Loroum province were being escorted by a local defense group that was likely the target, according to a security report prepared for humanitarian organizations working in Burkina Faso.
Government spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said the attack was in response to increased efforts by the army to stem growing violence across the once peaceful West African country.
Germany
Merkel won’t attend if US holds G7 summit
BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel will not personally attend a meeting in the U.S. with the leaders of the world’s major economies if President Trump goes ahead with it, unless the course of the coronavirus spread changes by then, her office said Saturday.
After canceling the Group of Seven summit, originally scheduled for June 10-12 at Camp David, Trump said a week ago that he was again considering hosting an in-person meeting of world leaders because it would be a “great sign to all” of things returning to normal during the pandemic.
Congo
Arrest made in killings
of UN experts in 2017
KINSHASA — A militia leader accused of involvement in the murder of an American citizen and a Swedish national working with the United Nations has been arrested more than three years after their brutal slayings, a prosecutor said Saturday.
Trésor Mputu Kankonde was apprehended in Katole, 9 miles north of Kananga late Friday and was being interrogated Saturday by Congolese authorities.
“We have tried many times to arrest him since 2017 but he escaped us,” said Lt. Col. Jean-Blaise Kuzola, the senior military prosecutor in Kasai-Central province.
