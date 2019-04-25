CUBA
US asked to prove intel in Venezuela
HAVANA — Cuba challenged the Trump administration Thursday to back up its allegations that the communist government has embedded troops and intelligence agents throughout the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
At a news conference, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez called the U.S. national security adviser, John Bolton, a "pathological liar" for saying that some 20,000 Cubans in Venezuela are providing security support for Maduro. Rodriguez said those Cubans are mostly medical workers.
"That State Department memorandum says Cuban special forces were deployed to the border between Colombia and Venezuela to engage in provocative military exercises. That's a lie. I invite them to provide evidence," Rodriguez said. "The infamous document says tens of thousands of Cubans in Venezuela have infiltrated the institutions and services of that country. I invite them to provide proof."
Rodriguez said Cuba will continue to seek stronger relations with a wide array of U.S. interests, including businesses, in spite of what it regards as a "hostile" Trump administration and the tightening of American sanctions against the island.
SRI LANKA
Death toll from Easter bombings lowered to 253
COLOMBO — Sri Lanka on Thursday lowered the death toll from the Easter suicide bombings by nearly one-third, to 253, as authorities hunted urgently for a least five more suspects and braced for the possibility of more attacks in the next few days.
In rolling back the number of dead from 359, a top Health Ministry official, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, said in a statement that the blasts had damaged some bodies beyond recognition, making identification difficult.
Religious leaders, meanwhile, canceled public prayer gatherings amid warnings of more such attacks, along with retaliatory sectarian violence. In an unusually specific warning, the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka said places of worship could be hit by extremists this weekend.
At least 58 people have been arrested in connection with the wave of blasts at churches and luxury hotels last Sunday, including the father of two of the alleged suicide bombers — one of Sri Lanka's wealthiest spice traders. Authorities have said those involved in the bloodbath were well-educated and well-off financially.
Sri Lankan authorities have blamed a local Muslim militant group, National Towheed Jamaat. The Islamic State group has also claimed responsibility, though officials are still investigating the extent of any involvement.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said militants who may have explosives remain on the loose in the country and "may go out for a suicide attack."
"We have rounded up a lot of suspects, but there are still active people on the run," Wickremesinghe said in an interview with The Associated Press. "They may be having explosives with them, so we have to find them."
Police appealed for information about an additional three women and two men suspected of involvement in the bombings.
The bloodshed stirred fears of more sectarian violence in Sri Lanka, a country of 23 million people, about 70% of them Buddhist, with the rest Muslims, Hindus and Christians.
"Sri Lankan authorities are reporting that additional attacks may occur targeting places of worship," the U.S. Embassy warned on Twitter. "Avoid these areas over the weekend, starting tomorrow."
Britain advised its citizens against traveling to the island country.
Sri Lanka's Islamic religious affairs minister appealed to Muslims to avoid gathering for Friday prayers and urged them to pray at home. The noon prayers are the most important in the week for Muslims.
The Rev. Niroshan Perera, a priest overseeing funerals of some of the dozens of people killed in the blast at St. Sebastian's church in Negombo, just outside Colombo, said Catholic churches in the city all closed and canceled Mass on the government's advice.
"Little bit, we are nervous," he said.
But Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, planned to lead a service on Sunday, the prime minister said. "I'll be talking with his eminence on the security measures," Wickremesinghe said.
Amid the manhunt, an association of Islamic theologians urged Muslim women not to "hinder the security forces in their efforts" by wearing veils.
Sri Lankan leaders have acknowledged that intelligence authorities learned of the possibility of an attack weeks before. In the wake of the bombings, the country's president ordered a shakeup of the security apparatus, ousting the defense secretary and demanding the national police chief's resignation.
The spice dealer under arrest, Mohammad Yusuf Ibrahim, lives in a Colombo mansion that was the site of an explosion Sunday that killed three police officers. On Thursday, police continued to search the house, a white BMW outside covered in black fingerprint dust.
The prime minister described Ibrahim as a leading businessman active in politics and said he was known as "Ibrahim Hajiar," attaching the Sri Lankan term for Muslims who have gone on religious pilgrimages to Mecca. Wickremesinghe expressed doubt about Ibrahim's complicity in the attack.
"People like that would not have wanted their sons to blow themselves up," the prime minister said.
In a house on the other side of a quiet, leafy street full of mansions, Buhari Mohammed Anwar, 77, a retired teacher, said his neighbor was a nice person who helped the poor.
Of the suspected suicide bombers, he said, "Their father, Ibrahim, didn't expect this. Their father advises them every day. But they don't listen."
TURKEY
6 journalists lose appeal, return to prison
ANKARA — Six former journalists and staff of an opposition newspaper in Turkey have returned to prison to serve their sentences after an appeals court confirmed their conviction on terror charges.
Cartoonist Musa Kart and five other employees of the Cumhuriyet newspaper entered prison in northwest Turkey on Thursday after an appeals court in February upheld their conviction on charges of aiding terror organizations.
The six were sentenced to less than five-year prison terms. Other Cumhuriyet employees, who were sentenced to more than five years in prison, can still appeal the verdicts at Turkey's Supreme Court.
The paper is one of few newspapers critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and their case has increased concerns over press freedom in Turkey.
The Turkish Journalists Syndicate says 133 journalists and media employees are currently in jail.
FRANCE
Macron offers tax cuts to quell anger
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron announced tax cuts for middle-class workers and plans for a more representative parliament Thursday as part of a promised response to the weekly yellow vest protests that damaged his presidency.
In a nationally televised speech followed up by a news conference, the French leader also said France and Europe must do more to fight illegal migration.
Macron spoke to the nation from the presidential Elysée Palace after he convened nationwide meetings where communities could debate how to address economic concerns raised by the yellow vest movement, including high taxes, unemployment and stagnant wages.
He unveiled measures to boost pensions under 2,000 euros ($ 2,226) and said he would propose an overhaul of France's retirement system during the summer. But he said the "best solution" for financial disparities is "to cut taxes for a maximum number of citizens and especially those who are working, especially the middle-class."
The president also vowed to introduce "deep changes" to France's system of democracy. One is easing the rules for organizing public referendums so people have another outlet for grievances besides the street protests that have convulsed the country for five months.
He pledged to reduce the number of lawmakers in parliament by about 30% and to change how seats are filled so the national legislature better reflects the diversity of France's political parties. France's parliamentary election system currently is designed to give the winning party a strong majority, putting smaller parties at a disadvantage.
But Macron warned that there comes a time for hard choices. He said he thinks illegal immigration is weighing on Europe. The European Union should be "strong" by both protecting its borders and taking in some asylum-seekers from countries where their lives are at risk.
"To be welcoming, you need to have a house. So we need borders, we need borders to be respected, we need rules," he said.
In a move to counter the yellow vest movement's portrayal of him as elitist, Macron said he decided to do away with France's Ecole Nationale d'Administration, the influential college that trains top civil servants and politicians.
The centrist Macron, a former investment banker, is himself an ENA graduate.
Macron apologized for some comments that were perceived as arrogant, such as his telling an unemployed man he could find a job if he "crosses the street" and advising a retiree not to complain.
"I may have given the impression to give orders all the time and be tough. Which I regret," he said.
At the same time, he said he would keep pushing pro-business policies opposed by labor unions and the yellow vest movement.
"I asked myself, 'Were we wrong?' I think the total opposite. I think the ongoing changes, the necessary changes we have to do in our country mustn't be stopped," Macron said. "They haven't been quick enough for some, not radical enough, not human enough."
Some activists who have been involved in the yellow vest movement said they were disappointed with Macron's response to their demands for economic relief for the country's working classes.
Paris region activist Thierry-Paul Valette tweeted after Macron outlined his proposals that the president spoke like "a supreme chief and doesn't seem to understand that he should show modesty."
Once-prominent yellow vest activist Ingrid Levavasseur, who scaled back her participation amid the movement's internal divisions and protest violence, told The Associated Press she found Macron's response "not at all satisfactory."
Levavasseur cautiously welcomed his proposed measures to decentralize decision-making but said the overall plan wasn't ambitious enough.
"The expectations are so enormous that it was bound to be disappointing," she said.
The yellow vest movement started to oppose a fuel tax increase and was named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists are required to keep in their cars. Attendance at protests has dwindled, but movement activists are organizing the 24th straight weekend demonstrations for Saturday.
Leaders from Macron's party and government plan to meet Monday to develop a timetable for implementing the new measures. Macron made some concessions to the protests earlier, such as abandoning the fuel tax hike. He also scrapped a tax increase for retirees and introduced monthly bonuses of 100 euros ($113) for people earning the minimum wage.
But Macron has repeatedly refused to meet one of the protesters' main demands: reintroducing a wealth tax for France's richest people, He refused again Thursday, saying he was aiming to keep investments in the country.
The Associated Press